Un dibujo de Kaepernick crucificado causa impacto dentro y fuera de la NFL

Un artista estadounidense de nombre Keegan Hall, famoso por realizar dibujos de deportistas, realizó el que quizás sea el más retador de toda su colección, un retrato a lápiz -del que ya vende copias como pan caliente- al que llamó “The (Un)Chosen One: A Man’s Destiny” (“El repudiado: el destino de un hombre”), en el que aparece como figura central el controvertido quarterback -hoy desempleado– Colin Kaepernick clavado en una cruz.
Es de todos conocido el motivo por el cual Kaepernick no ha vuelto a jugar con ningún equipo en la NFL, tras sus manifestaciones contra la violencia racial en Estados Unidos arrodillándose durante el himno nacional, lo que le ha valido el apoyo de miles, pero el rechazo de otros tantos. Recientemente el exquarterback acusó un complot de la liga en su contra, hecho que no le ha permitido volver a firmar un contrato.
El artista nacido en Kirkland, Washington así describió al personaje de su más reciente obra: “Este dibujo tiene muchos significados y está basado en el juicio al que Kaepernick ha sido sometido en las redes sociales, que lo mismo lo coloca como un héroe, que como un traidor a la patria (…) Por un lado están los que lo apoyan por haber dado voz a las minorías y por otro aquellos a los que aludió con sus manifestaciones que no han dudado en crucificarlo. Sin embargo, allí está, con su mirada desafiante como diciendo ‘Acepto mi destino. Estoy listo, no tengo miedo‘”.
Un destino que va más allá de los emparrillados, del campo de juego.
Final drawing: “The (Un)Chosen One: A Man's Destiny.” 14” x 22”. Pencil on paper. This drawing has many levels of meaning and, based on the various social media comments that I’ve read, sentiments towards Kaep range from “hero” to “traitor”. This piece embodies those reactions, and everything in between. On one side are the folks who view Kaep as the person giving a voice to the voiceless, and standing up for a group of people who have been largely ignored by mainstream society. Conversely, there are many people who are outraged at what Kaep has done and, for some of those people, they’d be perfectly content with literally crucifying him for his actions. This piece exemplifies the culmination of Society's sentiment and depicts one group’s clear outrage at what Kaep has done, and now seeks to bestow punishment upon him. However, Kaep is resolute in his commitment. He sets his gaze firmly back at the viewer as to say “I’m ready. I’m not afraid. For I believe so strongly in the cause that I’m willing accept my destiny… while looking you squarely in the eye as you inflict judgement upon me." This pieces highlights the dichotomy of righteousness. Depending on your perspective, he is either “UnChosen One” who is looked upon unfavorably and deserves the ire spewed in his direction… Or he is the “Chosen One” sent to right the racial inequalities that are deeply embedded in our culture, and ultimately establish a newfound level of equality for all. Either way, his destiny calls, and that calling reaches far beyond the football field. For those ppl asking about prints, there are a few available at KeeganHall.com #art #drawing #kaepernick #kaepernick7 #nfl #protest #america #love #hate #racism #equality @kaepernick7