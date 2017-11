Video: Tyrese Gibson llora desconsolado porque no lo dejan ver a su hija

Soon again…. Shayla You will dance with your father again… Crack your jokes, do your best to inject yourself into this #DaddyDaughter custody situation……. The real MEN and fathers out here know….. it only highlights your OWN insecurities…… ! wish ! had it in me to respond, ! normally do ! just can’t cause all of my energy and prayers and love and power belongs to SHAYLA…. Cause #ShaylaRocks God bless you….. Have fun guys with your little ones ok? When you hear their little feet running though the house don’t take it for granted….

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Nov 3, 2017 at 5:47am PDT