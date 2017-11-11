Imágenes: La infidelidad de su marido la llevó a peder 103 libras

Betsy Ayala ya entró al período de los 30 años y como muchas mujeres después de tener a su primer bebé subió considerablemente de peso. Según reportaron medios internacionales para ese momento Betsy pesaba 262 libras (118.8 kilos).
Su pareja en ese entonces la llamaba “vaca” y “gorda”. Cabe mencionar que este le era infiel. Según narra el Daily Mail, su marido utilizaba estos sobrenombres para digirse a su esposa cuando estaba con su amante.
La infidelidad, como muchas otras cosas, motivaron a Betsy. Inmersa en el dolor decidió someterse a una estricta dieta y un fuerte régimen de ejercicios. Ahora, el resultado es impactante, Betsy ha perdido 103 libras (47 kilos). Y entre sus motivaciones siempre han estado ser un ejemplo para su hija. Esta mujer transformó el dolor y la humillación en su arma para cambiar su estilo de vida, y para poder ser ahora una mujer renovada.
Mira las imágenes de su transformación aquí:
