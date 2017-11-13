Pasó de la talla 6 a la 16, pero ahora se siente más feliz y sensual

La’Tecia Thomas es una modelo que pasó de ser talla 6 a talla 16 y contrario a lo que se podría pensar, eso la ha ayudado a ser más feliz, a tener más autoestima y a luchar por empoderar a otras mujeres.
La joven de 26 años confesó este lunes en entrevista con The Morning Show que es objeto de “bullying” en redes sociales, pero ha aprendido a lidiar con los estigmas, sobre todo desde que dejó de ser presa de ellos.
I was going through my phone and I found this old photo of me back when I was training to compete in a bikini competition. So many people will look at this photo and make physical comparisons and say they would prefer me 'before'. I prefer me at any weight as long as I'm happy. It's okay to love yourself no matter what your size is. I remember how unhappy I was In the picture to the left, I would loathe certain parts of my body- particularly my bum/ thighs because that was and is the hardest part of my body to loose. I had so many insecurities, I compared myself to other women and I lacked confidence. Since changing my outlook on life and learning to embrace who I am, I know that hypothetically if I were to go back to what I used to be I would be so much happier and content than what I was because I've learned to love me. Your mental health is just as important as your physical. Also I'm not saying it's okay to be inactive and make unhealthy choices, I think it's about finding balance, listen to your body, you know what's best for it. 🌻
“Sigo haciendo ejercicio, pero no obsesionada con los números como antes, ahora tengo un estilo de vida mucho más balanceado”, expresó la australiana que radica en Los Ángeles por su carrera en el mundo del modelaje.
Lil booty, big booty- they're all beautiful 🍑 I remember when I was growing up I hated that I didn't have a smaller bum. Now I'm like 🤷🏻♀️ My body won't appeal to everyone and I'm cool with that, I'm content with the rolls, the cellulite and the varicose veins. None of it defines me and It shouldn't for you. 💛 Wearing @maryhollandlingerie Isabella set
En sus redes sociales, La’Tecia muestra el cambio físico que ha experimentado con un antes y después, muy diferente al que las marcas acostumbran a usar para vender productos para bajar de peso.
Ahora pesa 209 libras (95 kilos) y promueve la aceptación personal.
“Hay mucha energía negativa en las redes sociales, pero lo malo viene con lo bueno. También hay energía positiva y hay jóvenes que me siguen y he conocido. Lloran y me dicen ‘me hacen bullying todos los días y estoy feliz de conocerte, porque eres positiva y nos inspiras… eso es increíble”, expresó la modelo plus size.
Putting the link to my live cross interview this morning with the @morningshowon7 up in my stories now for my international peeps 💛 I'm so grateful to be able to share my message on various platforms, I only hope to see more and more women find their confidence and empower one another. @bellamanagement @stevemillerdirectorla @curve.newyork
La’Tecia es una figura en ascenso con cientos de miles de seguidores en Instagram. Sigue el camino de modelos consagradas como Ashley Graham, que se decidieron a cambiar el concepto de belleza.