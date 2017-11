El rapero Drake frena el abuso de un hombre a mujeres

"Stop touching girls." A video of Drake performing in Sydney has gone viral after he stopped his set to call out an audience member for groping. The rapper told his DJ to cut the music and threatened to "come down" if the man didn't stop. He's received a lot of love on social media for his actions. #drake #hiphop #metoo #instagood #feminism @champagnepapi

A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews) on Nov 16, 2017 at 7:13am PST