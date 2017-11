Las polémicas fotos del secretario del Tesoro y su esposa con pliegos de dólares

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin his wife Louise Linton look at the first currency notes bearing his and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza's signatures, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) in Washington. (AP Photo/@Jacquelyn_M) pic.twitter.com/UKdBbEvYpF

— Michael B Kelley (@MichaelBKelley) November 15, 2017