Las mejores fotos de la boda de Serena Williams y Alexis Ohanian

La tenista Serena Williams contrajo matrimonio con Alexis Ohanian el jueves pasado en Nueva Orleans. Fotos del evento social han comenzado a circular en redes sociales este fin de semana.
Celebridades como Beyoncé y Kim Kardashian estuvieron en la recepción, que se realizó en el Contemporary Arts Center.
Williams y Ohania fueron padres hace poco de una bebita. Los dejamos con las mejores imágenes.
@serenawilliams: You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport–I’m talking about as a mother and as a wife. I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together. And my whole life I didn’t even realize it, but I was waiting for this moment. And everything that I have done, everything that I am so proud of in my career, and in my life, for the last 34 years, pales in comparison to what we’re doing today. And I am so grateful, and I am so in love. 📸 @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography