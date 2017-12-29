5 autos descontinuados que extrañaremos en 2018

2017 fue el último año en el que varios modelos de autos estuvieron disponibles, pues a partir de 2018 serán descontinuados por sus fabricantes, por lo que varios de ellos serán extrañados.
No importa si es por causas de bajas ventas o nueva línea de diseño, pero estos vehículos no volverán a entrar a la cadena de producción, por lo que hoy recordaremos a cinco de ellos que seguro extrañaremos ver en la calle o al menos en los catálogos.
1- Mitsubishi Lancer
2- Dodge Viper
3- Volkswagen Touareg
4- Chevrolet SS
