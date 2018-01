KTM X-BOW un auto que te hará creer en fantasmas

It is a race car. The KTM X-Bow GT4has been overhauled, but not exactly in a way you may think. Check out the link: https://www.new-car-today.com/mad-cars-dawn-2018/ With 999 kilograms, 360hp from Audi sourced two-liter TFSI and fighter jet canopy, it is a really, really dangerous car. #car #KTM #KTMXBow #KTMXBowGT4 #XBowGT4 #racecar #fastcar #carsofinstagram #ReiterEngineering #Reiter

