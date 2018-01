Médico le arregla el cuello a Mia Khalifa y así lo recompensa

Thank you @universalrehab and Dr. Regalado for fixing my neck and back today!! I was a walk-in and was seen and treated right away! Went from not being able to turn my head to full motion again in under an hour!! Follow them if y’all want to see how the magic happens ✨

