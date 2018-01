Robert De Niro lanza fuertes insultos a Trump

Tonight's full Robert De Niro speech introducing Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review gala, referring to Trump: "This fucking idiot is the president. It’s The Emperor’s New Clothes – the guy is a fucking fool…our baby-in-chief – the "Jerkoff-in-chief" I call him" pic.twitter.com/lVXsSCIpvA

— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 10, 2018