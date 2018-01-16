La trolean por ser muy “gorda” para su novio y ella tiene la mejor respuesta

La bloguera Melissa Gibson decidió inaugurar el 2018 con una foto en Instagram en la que celebraba el amor que la une a su pareja.
En la imagen, la joven de Louisville, Kentucky, aparece besando de “piquito” a su novio.
Hasta ahí, todo parece completamente normal. Pero bastaron horas para que empezaran a criticarlos.
Only we can fuck it up. Only we can make it amazing. Ours is the kind of love that feels right because we are both present, honest, and excited. The kind of love that flows from two people in love with life. Two people who appreciate the moment and the journey. 2017 brought you into my life, and we face 2018 together. Wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. Love you Johnathan ❤️. #2018 #nye #louisville #love #bf #ootdeb #debshops
Gibson es talla “plus” y su chico, delgado. Ellos viven felices y sin complejos con su relación, pero otros no parecen soportar su satisfacción.
“Ve al gimnasio y come mejor, gorda. Preferiría estar fumando que ser de tu talla”, fue uno de los mensajes de odio que recibió la chica, activista por los derechos de las mujeres y el movimiento “body-positive”.
Lejos de frustarse, Gibson respondió con otra foto.
“Nuestra relación es política. A pesar de que ambos sabemos cuán natural y bien se siente. Y si el mundo no nos deja ser, nosotros seguiremos peleando por nuestro amor, por nuestro espacio, por nuestro derecho a ser vistos, a ser aceptados sin cuestionamientos y celebrarlo…”, lee parte del mensaje que acompaña la publicación.
When taking a picture in a sparkly dress next to the man you love makes people comment about your body, question your relationship, make judgements about him for loving you. Our relationship is political. Even though we both know how natural and right it feels. And if the world won’t just let us be, we will keep fighting for our love, for our space, for our right to be seen, accepted without question, and celebrated. In all honesty it’s silly to think it bothers people so much, but when privileged people base their value on attraction and relationships, it results in the plethora of relationships that look like mine being erased and delegitimized. Like somehow I don’t deserve him or our love isn’t real. We are exactly what each other wants, and guess what, our bodies are a part of that. It’s not a abnormal or a fetish. It’s simply natural. So while you insist on yelling your insecurities and bigotry at me, realize I’m not playing the game you play any longer. I’m not playing by your rules. And it’s honestly sad you still are. 2018 is the year for Love that is not defined by weight, age, ability, genitals, gender, sexuality. Not defined by race or ethnicity or religion. We’re having more fun this way anyway ;). #love #bf #relationshipgoals #fatbabe #visiblewomen #louisville #newyearseve #2018 #nye #debshops ………. ALSO THIS DRESS IS FROM @debshops FOR ALL THOSE THAT ASKED. Remember I always tag where I got my clothing in the picture.
Tras el mensaje de Gibson, las muestras de apoyo a la pareja llegaron hasta por el “inbox” de la aplicación, a donde otras parejas que se identificaban con Gibson y su novio enviaron sus propias imágenes juntos.
Otras fotos en las que Gibson celebra su cuerpo:
Was being seen attached to my hunger from being unseen? What did it take from me? What did I give to it? How do I fight while simply existing. My body a weapon not by my choice, but because it has to be. My body a symbol both of what you feared the most. And also of what you feared the most packaged in a way that made you comfortable, that made you feel better about yourself. Still my humanity rested only in my value to you. My value to you only comes from I made you feel. I question this fight a lot, I feel lost in it at times, like no matter what’s said and seen here it has been taken from me. I’m not here to make you comfortable. I’m not here for you. I’m here because I simply am, I want to have a place where I get to be. A history of my life written before me. A person, a soul. A lover, a friend. There is that silver lining. That I’ll keep showing up and keep seeing me. Love myself in the moments of uncertainty and growth. When I’m broken and scared not because I want to feel better, but because I’m simply feeling, being, seeing myself in a world that wants to erase me and the story I have to tell.
You’re not going to read the caption anyway ⭐️ But if you do get past how sexy af I look in this picture and make it to the caption, use code MELLY to get 50% off almost any item at AdamandEve.com (@therealadamandeve) and free shipping to U.S./Canada. Byeeeee ⭐️ #ad #bodypositive #sexyatanysize #plussizefashion #plussize #plussizelingerie #redlips #selflove #fatandfree #fatbabe
This time last year I was in Florida soaking up the sun in my @gabifresh bikini from her collection two years ago! It’s been a cold beginning to the year in Louisville. This picture is only making me colder 😩😩 But can’t wait for many more days in the sun (and this bikini) this coming year! #gabifreshxswimsexy #gabifresh #fatkini #plussize