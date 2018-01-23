Lista de todo lo nuevo que llega a Netflix en Febrero 2018

Cada mes Netflix se renueva ofreciendo contenido nuevo a sus suscriptores estrenando películas y series de televisión en la plataforma digital.
Para Febrero el servicio presentará las segundas temporadas de “El Vato” y “Sin senos sí hay paraíso“, que fueron grandes éxitos de la televisión latina.
Netflix sigue produciendo contenido original y estrenará un nuevo episodio del talk show de David Letterman (“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”) en donde entrevistará a George Clooney, así como todos los capítulos de la serie “Altered Carbon” que es una de las más esperadas este año.
¡Mira el calendario de Febrero 2018 aquí!
1 de febrero
3000 Miles to Graceland
42 Grams
Aeon Flux
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Ella Enchanted
Extract
GoodFellas
How the Beatles Changed the World
John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
Lovesick
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Men in Black
National Parks Adventure
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Paint It Black
Scream 3
The Hurt Locker
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Z Nation: Season 4
2 de febrero
Altered Carbon: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cabin Fever
Coach Snoop: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On Body and Soul— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
6 de febrero
Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Valor: Season 1
7 de febrero
Imposters: Season 1
Queer Eye: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
8 de febrero
6 Days
The Emoji Movie
9 de febrero
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seeing Allred— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ritual— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Trader (Sovdagari)— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
When We First Met— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
14 de febrero
Greenhouse Academy: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love Per Square Foot— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
15 de febrero
Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
Re:Mind: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
16 de febrero
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Evan Almighty
Everything Sucks!: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Irreplaceable You— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First Team: Juventus: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
17 de febrero
Blood Money
18 de febrero
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
19 de febrero
Dismissed
FullMetal Alchemist— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
20 de febrero
Bates Motel: Season 5
The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2–– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
21 de febrero
Forgotten— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lincoln
The Bachelors
22 de febrero
Atomic Puppet: Season 1
23 de febrero
Marseille: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mute— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seven Seconds: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ugly Delicious: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
24 de febrero
Jeepers Creepers 3
26 de febrero
El Vato: Season 2
Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
People You May Know
Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2
Winnie
27 de febrero
Derren Brown: The Push— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish— NETFLIX ORIGINAL