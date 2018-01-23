Los autos de colección más caros de 2018

Autos exóticos, de colección, fuera de lo común y por si fuera poco, los más caros del mundo.
Esta lista pertenece a los autos más caros de parte de subastas de coleccionistas de vehículos y entre ellos nos encontraremos algunos de los modelos más extraños de todo el planeta.
¿Listo para ver estas bellezas?
10- 1948 Tucker 48
$1,792,500 (RM Sotheby’s)
9- Pagani Huayr
$2,090,000 (Gooding & Company)
Easily a crowd favorite: the 2014 #Pagani Huayra! Car enthusiasts are swarming to this carbon-fiber-bodied contemporary masterpiece of automotive design and engineering. It will cross the block today and we can't wait to see it go to a new owner! Join us LIVE for our broadcast at goodingco.com/watch at 11am MST.
8- 2017 Ford GT
$2,500,000 (Barrett-Jackson)
7- 1967 Ferrari 330GTS
$2,530,000 (Gooding & Company)
6- 1972 Ferrari 365GTS/4 Daytona
$2,640,000 (Bonhams)
#SaleUpdate: The ’70s are in! This 1972 #Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spider, which is a Ferrari Club of America Platinum Award winning example, sold for a fantastic $2,640,000 inc. premium in today’s #Scottsdale Auction – https://t.co/2Eq5sNXwM5 pic.twitter.com/ILg2I1M4RJ
— BONHAMS (@bonhams1793) 18 de enero de 2018
5- 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra S/C
$2,947,500 (RM Sotheby’s)
4- 1931 Bugatti Type 55
$4,070,000 (Gooding & Company)
Want to own one of the most coveted prewar sports cars in existence? Plan your trip to our Scottsdale Auctions and place a bid on this sensational 1931 #Bugatti Type 55 Roadster estimated between $4,000,000 and $5,000,000! The vehicle presented here, chassis 55201, is the very first of only 38 Type 55 examples ever built. Still retaining its original chassis and matching-numbers engine, it offers an amazing value for such a significant Type 55. Click link in bio for more info.
3- 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider
$4,455,000 (Gooding & Company)
New year, new ride? If that's your New Year's resolution, head to our Scottsdale Auctions on Jan 19 and 20 to bid on this outstanding 1954 #Ferrari 500 Mondial Series I. One of only 14 Pinin Farina-bodied Mondial Spiders, and retaining its original engine, this well-documented example is an opportunity that may not come again for some time. Click link in bio for details, photos and estimate. See you in the new year!
2- 1958 Porsche 550A Spyder
$5,170,000 (Bonhams)
One of the most iconic and important Porsches ever produced, and a highly-regarded and well documented example, this 1958 #Porsche 550A Spyder brought a stunning $5,170,000 inc. premium in today's #Scottsdale Auction in Arizona. #PorscheSpyder #Spyder #racecar #classiccar #carsofinstagram #scottsdalecarweek #Bonhams #BonhamsMotoring @bonhamsmotoring
1- 1965 Ferrari 275GTB Speciale
$8,085,000 (Gooding & Company)