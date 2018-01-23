¿Ya se le olvidó a Eiza González cómo hablar español?

Eiza González vive un momento de esplendor en Hollywood. La película “Baby Driver” acaba de recibir tres nominaciones al premio Oscar, está estrenando el video de la canción “Supplies“ con Justin Timberlake y este año estelarizará dos nuevas películas, “The Women of Marwen” y “Highway”.
En medio de todo este rotundo éxito en los Estados Unidos, la actriz nacida en la Ciudad de México se encuentra en una amarga controversia con algunos de sus fans latinos, que la señalan por haber olvidado sus raíces.
Según los más punzantes, la protagonista de la telenovela juvenil “Lola, érase una vez“, ha dejado a un lado el español y como muestra están sus redes sociales, donde la gran mayoría de sus publicaciones están escritas en inglés.
These are all positive messages I was happy to see yesterday. Women are so strong and we will continue to fight for our rights. But let’s always keep kindness in mind, let’s keep our hearts and minds open to listen, to SEE, to FEEL others. Let’s share our stories to allow a safe environment of consciousness to occur. But let’s remember hate only creates more hate. Resist NOT repress. We shall lead as example of what we ask. Allow this wave bring kindness again into this world that has mercilessly divided. And let’s continue to keep fighting for justice and what’s right. #LoveIsLove #ThePowerofWomen Powerful T-shirt message by @aliceandolivia
“Pero bueno escribes todo en inglés, ¿por qué?”, cuestionó una seguidora en su cuenta de Instagram.
Activa y en la conversación, la joven de 27 años contestó tratando de zanjar el tema: “Porque desde hace mucho existe un botón abajo que dice traducir. Y si escribo todo en inglés lo traduce al idioma que cualquier persona habla, incluyendo español. Y si pongo dos idiomas no lo reconoce”.
This book really changed my life completely. I’m a perfectionist so overthinking decisions was one of my biggest issues. Until I read this book and realized it was out of my control most of the time and educated myself on realistic decision making. Immerse yourself in the discovery of how when you think you have control, your subconscious has already decided for you and it’s taken actions, your brain is always ahead of you. David Redish educates you on how your brain is so powerful and informes you about the real speed it’s working on so you can understand in a deeper sense and work along with it. Basically tells you what your brain is THINKING like a brain whisperer!( ugh soooo cool! 🤓 ) From PTSD and fear associations, flashbulb memory he walks with you in an easy guide book to release yourself. He addresses the science of morality, motivation and how to recognize and work with addictions. This book is truly fascinating and a life game changer. I’ve read it 3 times in different stages of my life and have found new answers every time! Please enjoy I hope this helps you as much as it helped me.❤️ oh… and he thinks I’m holding food 😂 #themindwithinthebrain #neuroscience
Las observaciones no cesaron, por lo que Eiza reiteró: “No entiendo esta cosa de que porque escribo en un idioma global me sienta menos mexicana. Es querer buscar qué criticar, en mi opinión”.
Lo cierto es que durante su visita de trabajo más reciente a México, recibió fuertes críticas por supuestos “aires de diva” y por hablar en inglés en situaciones convencionales, en el país que la vio nacer.
Otras actrices que también triunfan en Hollywood como Salma Hayek y Karla Souza, prefieren escribir sus mensajes en Instagram en los dos idiomas.