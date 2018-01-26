Disneyland abrirá “atracción” especial para adultos

Con esto, el parque sí se convertirá en el "lugar más feliz de la tierra" para todos los mayores de edad
Importante empresa llegó a un acuerdo para abrir una cervecería en el parque de Anaheim.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Buenas noticias para todos los adultos amantes de visitar los parques de Disney ya que próximamente, Disneyland en Anaheim, California, abrirá una “atracción” muy especial y que disfrutarán todos aquellos que sean mayores de edad.

Resulta ser que Disneyland llegó a un acuerdo con Ballast Point Brewing para que esta abra una cervecería al interior del parque.

El sitio se construirá sobre 7,300 pies cuadrados, lo que dará sitio a una barra, así como a un gran restaurante. También tendrá un gran jardín y en él se servirán productos de marcas como Sculpin IPA, Dorado y Commodore American Out. De igual modo, ofrecerán “cervezas exclusivas y de edición limitada”.

