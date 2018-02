Revelan autopsia del actor de ‘Glee’ tras suicidio

No Surrender💔[5×03] Watching this right now.. Is even sadder than I thought.. Loved his character and his voice😭❤️ R. I. P Mark Salling. What's your favourite Puck solo? . . #glee #gleecast #thequaterback #marksalling #noahpuckerman #Puck #corymonteith #finnhudson#death #ripmarksalling #rip

A post shared by 91k Gleeks 😍 (@gleeksobsession) on Jan 30, 2018 at 1:51pm PST