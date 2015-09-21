2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open Zero Waste Event Advances Sustainability Success

World’s largest golf tournament achieves zero waste validation for
third consecutive year; continues to elevate sustainability efforts and
results
HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waste Management (NYSE: WM) announced that the 2015 Waste
Management Phoenix Open (WMPO) diverted 100 percent of tournament
waste away from landfills for the third consecutive year.
According to the Company’s WMPO
2015 Sustainability Report, in addition to achieving a zero waste
validation, Waste Management improved the tournament’s overall
sustainability results at the “Greenest Show on Grass” amid a record
564,368 attendees.
“We took our sustainability efforts at the Waste Management Phoenix Open
to a whole new level this year, and it showed in the results,” said
Michele Grossman, managing principal for Waste Management Sustainability
Services. “We continue to advance our efforts year after year to show
the sporting world – and the rest of the world – that ‘green’ is
possible.”
Waste Management’s sustainability results are validated by two outside
parties – the Council for Responsible Sport and UL
Environment. For three years in a row, WMPO earned UL Environment’s
highest landfill diversion rate designation, Zero Waste to Landfill
Operations, with 10% incineration with energy recovery in 2014 and 2015,
and 12% in 2013.
“Waste Management continues to take a leadership role in modeling
sustainable event management practices, which we hope will become the
industry standard going forward,” said Lisa Meier, vice president and
general manager for UL Environment. “The 2015 Waste Management Phoenix
Open’s achievement in obtaining UL’s landfill diversion claim validation
for the best-attended golf event in the world demonstrates a level of
commitment which will inspire ongoing positive change in this market
space and beyond.”
Additionally, the Council
for Responsible Sport elevated the tournament’s two-year
certification from Gold to Evergreen status, making the Waste Management
Phoenix Open the largest event and the first PGA TOUR tournament to
achieve Evergreen certification. “The 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open
is indicative of the highest level of accomplishment in sports event
production, and demonstrates true leadership on both corporate and civic
levels,” said Keith Peters, executive director of the Council for
Responsible Sport.
Waste Management operated under a standard for sustainable events
management, which defines the requirements to ensure an enduring and
balanced approach to economic activity, environmental responsibility and
social progress relating to events.
Other initiatives that contributed to the tournament’s improved
sustainability:
-
The WMPO Water Campaign, a water conservation initiative in
collaboration with Change
the Course, raised funds to restore 35 million gallons of water to
the Colorado River Basin and Verde River.
-
More than 30,000 pounds of unused, perishable food from the tournament
was donated to charities including Waste Not Perishable Food Rescue &
Delivery and Church on the Street.
-
Along with Habitat for Humanity ReStore locations, Waste Management
collected and donated 25,239 pounds of tournament materials and 682
pounds of vinyl fence signage, most of which Waste Management had
reused outdoors since the 2010 event.
To view the 2015 WMPO case study video, please visit https://youtu.be/Mx1ruCpYu7c.
The Zero Waste Challenge
In the fourth year of the tournament’s Zero Waste Challenge, Waste
Management expanded vendor and fan education of proper waste sorting.
Once again, there were no trash receptacles on the golf course, only
recycling and compost bins for all public and back-of-house operations.
Waste Management repurposed and transformed large roll-off containers
into eye-catching Zero Waste Stations where fans could engage with
volunteers to help collect food and beverage materials.
Waste Management’s Partnership with the Phoenix Open
Waste Management has been a partner of the Phoenix Open for 15 years,
providing waste, recycling, and portable restroom services. As the title
sponsor, Waste Management, in partnership with the PGA TOUR and The
Thunderbirds, is dedicated to making the Waste Management Phoenix Open
the greenest tournament on the PGA TOUR. The tournament has also become
a major platform for Waste Management Think Green solutions, including
the Four Rs – reduce, reuse, recycle and recover.
