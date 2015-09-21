2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open Zero Waste Event Advances Sustainability Success

World’s largest golf tournament achieves zero waste validation for

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waste Management (NYSE: WM) announced that the 2015 Waste

Management Phoenix Open (WMPO) diverted 100 percent of tournament

waste away from landfills for the third consecutive year.

According to the Company’s WMPO

2015 Sustainability Report, in addition to achieving a zero waste

validation, Waste Management improved the tournament’s overall

sustainability results at the “Greenest Show on Grass” amid a record

564,368 attendees.

“We took our sustainability efforts at the Waste Management Phoenix Open

to a whole new level this year, and it showed in the results,” said

Michele Grossman, managing principal for Waste Management Sustainability

Services. “We continue to advance our efforts year after year to show

the sporting world – and the rest of the world – that ‘green’ is

possible.”

Waste Management’s sustainability results are validated by two outside

parties – the Council for Responsible Sport and UL

Environment. For three years in a row, WMPO earned UL Environment’s

highest landfill diversion rate designation, Zero Waste to Landfill

Operations, with 10% incineration with energy recovery in 2014 and 2015,

and 12% in 2013.

“Waste Management continues to take a leadership role in modeling

sustainable event management practices, which we hope will become the

industry standard going forward,” said Lisa Meier, vice president and

general manager for UL Environment. “The 2015 Waste Management Phoenix

Open’s achievement in obtaining UL’s landfill diversion claim validation

for the best-attended golf event in the world demonstrates a level of

commitment which will inspire ongoing positive change in this market

space and beyond.”

Additionally, the Council

for Responsible Sport elevated the tournament’s two-year

certification from Gold to Evergreen status, making the Waste Management

Phoenix Open the largest event and the first PGA TOUR tournament to

achieve Evergreen certification. “The 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open

is indicative of the highest level of accomplishment in sports event

production, and demonstrates true leadership on both corporate and civic

levels,” said Keith Peters, executive director of the Council for

Responsible Sport.

Waste Management operated under a standard for sustainable events

management, which defines the requirements to ensure an enduring and

balanced approach to economic activity, environmental responsibility and

social progress relating to events.

Other initiatives that contributed to the tournament’s improved

sustainability:

The WMPO Water Campaign, a water conservation initiative in

collaboration with Change

the Course, raised funds to restore 35 million gallons of water to

the Colorado River Basin and Verde River.

was donated to charities including Waste Not Perishable Food Rescue &

Delivery and Church on the Street.

collected and donated 25,239 pounds of tournament materials and 682

pounds of vinyl fence signage, most of which Waste Management had

reused outdoors since the 2010 event.

To view the 2015 WMPO case study video, please visit https://youtu.be/Mx1ruCpYu7c.

The Zero Waste Challenge

In the fourth year of the tournament’s Zero Waste Challenge, Waste

Management expanded vendor and fan education of proper waste sorting.

Once again, there were no trash receptacles on the golf course, only

recycling and compost bins for all public and back-of-house operations.

Waste Management repurposed and transformed large roll-off containers

into eye-catching Zero Waste Stations where fans could engage with

volunteers to help collect food and beverage materials.

Waste Management’s Partnership with the Phoenix Open

Waste Management has been a partner of the Phoenix Open for 15 years,

providing waste, recycling, and portable restroom services. As the title

sponsor, Waste Management, in partnership with the PGA TOUR and The

Thunderbirds, is dedicated to making the Waste Management Phoenix Open

the greenest tournament on the PGA TOUR. The tournament has also become

a major platform for Waste Management Think Green solutions, including

the Four Rs – reduce, reuse, recycle and recover.

ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of

comprehensive waste management services in North America. Through its

subsidiaries, the company provides collection, transfer, recycling and

resource recovery, and disposal services. It is also a leading

developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in

the United States. The company’s customers include residential,

commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North

America. To learn more information about Waste Management visit www.wm.com

or www.thinkgreen.com.

