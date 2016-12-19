24Hr HomeCare Wins Best of In Home Care Award from SeniorAdvisor.com

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#24hrhomecare–24Hr HomeCare is proud to announce that it has been selected as one of
the 2017 Best of In Home Care Award Winners on SeniorAdvisor.com, the
largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services in North
America.
SeniorAdvisor.com’s Best of 2017 Award winners represent the best of the
best of in-home care, other senior living providers, based on the online
reviews written by seniors and their families. This exclusive
designation honors the top one percent of senior care providers across
the country.
The annual SeniorAdvisor.com Best of Awards tabulates over 130,000
family-created reviews to find the best quality care providers for this
honor. Of the nearly 200,000 communities currently listed on
SeniorAdvisor.com, just over 1,400 were recognized with this prestigious
award — that’s less than 1%.
“We have had three caregivers
who we would rate as excellent thus far. They are competent, warm and
gentle. I am able to leave my husband in their care without worrying
about his safety and well-being when I leave the house,” writes a 24Hr
HomeCare client. Other reviews
of the company reflect similar sentiments.
“Families are increasingly looking to online reviews to find out who
truly delivers great care for our seniors, not just who claims to
deliver great care,” said Eric Seifert, President of SeniorAdvisor.com.
“Our SeniorAdvisor.com Awards program is all about celebrating the
exceptional people who do just that.”
To qualify for inclusion in the Best of 2017 Awards, providers must have
maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars while
receiving three or more new reviews in 2016. Additional details and a
complete list of award winners can be found on SeniorAdvisor.com.
About 24Hr HomeCare
24Hr
HomeCare is a Los Angeles-based company that provides high-quality,
professional caregiving services to seniors and the disabled, allowing
them to continue full, active and healthy lifestyles. Founded by David
Allerby, Tyner Brenneman-Slay, and Ryan Iwamoto in 2008, 24Hr
HomeCare has expanded to twelve locations throughout California and
Arizona, hiring over 3,000 employees. Services include assistance with
personal care, meal preparation, medication reminders, light
housekeeping, and transportation services. In 2014, 24Hr HomeCare was
listed by Forbes Magazine as the #24 Most Promising Company in America,
and in 2015, the company was named to the INC 500/5000 list as the #1413
Fastest Growing Private Company in America. To reach 24Hr HomeCare,
please call 800-522-1516.
Contacts
24Hr HomeCare
Murphy Perng, 310-906-3697
Murphy@24hrcares.com