$4 Million Contributed to Establish Chair for The Vision Center at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Two philanthropic gifts, totaling $4 million, have been pledged in

support of The Vision Center at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, an

international referral center for children with complex eye diseases.

A $2 million gift from the Larry & Celia Moh Foundation to The Vision

Center will help establish the A. Linn Murphree Retinoblastoma Program

Chair. CHLA ophthalmologist A. Linn Murphree, MD, established the

retinoblastoma center at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles more than 30

years ago, and has devoted his professional career to uncovering the

mysteries of retinoblastoma and caring for children with childhood eye

cancer.

Murphree, who is also a professor of Ophthalmology at the USC Eye

Institute, has pledged an additional $2 million toward the endowed

chair. The inaugural chair is Jonathan W. Kim, MD, director of The

Vision Center’s Retinoblastoma Center and associate professor of

Ophthalmology at the USC Eye Institute.

Kim joined The Vision Center at CHLA in 2012 as the new director of the

Retinoblastoma Program, after being recruited from Stanford Medical

Center. He provides clinical expertise in the management of pediatric

intraocular tumors, having trained at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer

Center, Jules Stein Eye Institute at UCLA, and the Massachusetts Eye and

Ear Infirmary at Harvard Medical School.

“We are very grateful for the vital funding provided by the Moh family

and by Dr. Murphree,” said Thomas C. Lee, division head of The Vision

Center at CHLA and associate professor of Ophthalmology at the USC Eye

Institute. “Their generosity will enable Dr. Kim and his team to carry

on the legacy established by Dr. Murphree to research and develop new

treatment modalities to save the eyes and lives of children with

retinoblastoma.”

Furniture-industry entrepreneur Laurence Moh established the Larry &

Celia Moh Foundation, based in Shanghai. Their son and daughter-in-law,

Michael and Peggy Moh, have a teen-age daughter who has been treated

since infancy at The Vision Center of CHLA for retinoblastoma, a rare

childhood retinal tumor.

As one of the largest clinical programs and centers in the United

States, The Vision Center at CHLA is the only program of its kind with

expertise in virtually every pediatric ophthalmologic subspecialty. The

physicians and scientists in the retinoblastoma program focus on early

detection and the development of improved treatments for retinoblastoma

and other cancers that could arise in children as a result of mutations

in the retinoblastoma gene. Theirs is one of the most active programs in

the country, with 18 current and ongoing clinical trials providing the

potential to enhance patient care by discovering new, innovative

treatment options.

Murphree has been instrumental in identifying the genetic mutation

causing retinoblastoma and has recently developed a new classification

system to describe the disease. In addition to supporting the research

endeavors of The Vision Center, the A. Linn Murphree Chair will allow

Kim and colleagues to develop a long-term care clinic devoted

exclusively to patients who have already received initial treatment for

retinoblastoma. Instead of multiple visits throughout the year, patients

will have all their needs addressed at the clinic at one time, and

receiving comprehensive care from a team of specialists.

“I am proud to be carrying on the legacy established by Dr. Murphree as

we continue to provide the best clinical care in the word to children

afflicted with retinoblastoma here at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles,”

said Kim.

