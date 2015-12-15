59 Speakers Added to IoT Evolution Connected Home & Building Conference

Internet of Things Innovators Share Insight at Florida event

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TMC and Crossfire Media today announced new speakers have been added to

the Connected

Home & Building Conference, to be held January 25-28, 2016 at

the Greater Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort

Lauderdale. The conference covers all the ways the IoT will create the

smart home and building of the future for both consumer and business

applications. Facilities management sessions focus on ways that building

owners and operators will use the IoT to automate office buildings and

residential dwellings. Consumer sessions focus on security, smart

devices and more.

“’IoT is where the home is’ regulates whether you are the home owner or

the super managing the residential complex,” said Carl Ford, CEO of

Crossfire Media and Executive Director of Content for IoT Evolution

Connected Home & Building Conference. “Our speakers take us beyond the

home and building solutions for everything from industrial, retail and

warehouse locations.”

From food management to weather sensors that minimize the effects of

droughts, The

Connected Home & Building Conference Program covers all the ways

the IoT will create the smart home and building of the future. Industry

experts are continually added to the conference program but here is a

first look the speaker lineup:

Keynotes From:

Cisco, John Oberon, Vice President, IoT Software Platforms

Ingenu, John Horn, CEO

Eurotech, Larry Wall, CEO

Telit, Fred Yentz, CEO

Speakers:

151 Advisors, Steve Brumer, Partner

ABI Research, Dan Shey, Vice President, B2B

AKnowledge Partners, Homaira Akbari, President & CEO

Alcatel-Lucent, Frank Ploumen, Director Motive M2M solutions – IP

Platforms

AnyPresence, Richard Mendis, Chief Product and Marketing Officer

Applause, Ben Gray, Digital Experience Analyst

Argus Insights, John Feland, CEO

ATEK Access Technologies, Sherri McDaniel, President

Ayla Networks, Rod McLane, Sr. Director of Product Marketing

BaseN, Anders Viden, Vice President of Product Management

Canaccord Genuity Research, Mike Walkley, Managing Director, Senior

Equity Analyst

CGS Advisors, Greggory Garrett, CEO & Managing Director

Christopher Celiberti, Communications Industry Consultant

Clear2there, Tom Shafron, Chief Technology Officer

Coris, Marc Josephson, Co-Founder

Ericsson, Ken Durand, Head of Innovation & Bus Dev, IoT

ETwater, Lee Williams, Chief Operating Officer

Eurotech, Jason Walton, IoT Solutions Practice Manager

Field Technologies, Sarah Nicastro, Publisher, Editor-in-Chief

GlobalLogic, Dr. Jim Walsh, Chief Technology Officer

Hartford Steam Boiler, Noel Skwiot, Principal Engineer

iControl Networks, Letha McLaren, Chief Marketing Officer

Ihs Research, Josh Builta, Associate Director, M2M Communications

IoT Evolution, Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director

IoT Strategies, Dan McDuffie, Principal

James Brehm & Associates, James Brehm, Founder and Chief Technology

Evangelist

Kii, Phani Pandrangi, Chief Product Officer

Locus Traxx Worldwide, David Benjamin, CEO

Machina Research, Godfrey Chua, Principal Analyst

Machina Research, Isabel Chapman, Analyst

Media Venture Partners, LLC, Michael Lenoce, Managing Director

Netirrigate, Mike Baran, VP, Business Development

Ontegrity, Dr. Richard Scott, President

Restaurant Technologies, Bruce Atkinson, Director of IT

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Tim Munro, Market Manager –

Computing Systems

SIGFOX US, Allen Proithis, President, North America

Silver Spring Networks, Sean Tippett, Director of Smart Cities

Solekai Systems, John Stafford, CEO

Spirent Communications, Anatoli Levine, Director, Product Management –

DTBU

Sprint, Brian Huey, M2M & IoT Business Development – Smart Grid and Energy

Energy

Sprint, Mohamad (Mo) Nasser, Senior Director, IoT Platforms, Product and Marketing

and Marketing

Stream Technologies, Kurt Kelley, VP Strategic Partnerships

Support.com, Chris Koverman, VP, Engineering and Operations

Synapse Wireless, Kathryn Caspar, VP, GM of Synapse Lighting

Synapse Wireless, Jonathan Heath

Telemetree, Inc., Ron Cook, President

Telxxis, Richard Brennan, Marketing Chair

The PTR Group, Inc., Michael Anderson, Chief Scientist

ThingWorx, Division of PTC, Peter LeBlanc, Director of Business

Development

T-Mobile USA, Angel Mercedes, Senior Manager, M2M/IoT Business Development

Development

US Cellular, Scott Scheuber, Director, Product Management

Verizon Wireless, Doug Wilson, Manager, Verizon Partner Program

VestigeM2M, Ken Brokaw, COO

Vodafone, Mark Thirman, VP M2M Americas

Xura, Peter Dunkley, Technical Director



Registration

for Connected Home & Building Conference is now open. For more

information, contact Frank Coppola

at 203-852-6800 x131. For media registration, contact Sarah

T. Fullilove. Companies interested in exhibiting, sponsorship or

advertising packages should contact Matthew

Gleeson at 203.852.6800 ext. 145.

For the latest Connected Home & Building Conference news, updates and

information follow the event on Twitter at @IoTHomeBuilding.

