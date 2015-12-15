59 Speakers Added to IoT Evolution Connected Home & Building Conference

Internet of Things Innovators Share Insight at Florida event
NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TMC and Crossfire Media today announced new speakers have been added to
the Connected
Home & Building Conference, to be held January 25-28, 2016 at
the Greater Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort
Lauderdale. The conference covers all the ways the IoT will create the
smart home and building of the future for both consumer and business
applications. Facilities management sessions focus on ways that building
owners and operators will use the IoT to automate office buildings and
residential dwellings. Consumer sessions focus on security, smart
devices and more.
“’IoT is where the home is’ regulates whether you are the home owner or
the super managing the residential complex,” said Carl Ford, CEO of
Crossfire Media and Executive Director of Content for IoT Evolution
Connected Home & Building Conference. “Our speakers take us beyond the
home and building solutions for everything from industrial, retail and
warehouse locations.”
From food management to weather sensors that minimize the effects of
droughts, The
Connected Home & Building Conference Program covers all the ways
the IoT will create the smart home and building of the future. Industry
experts are continually added to the conference program but here is a
first look the speaker lineup:
Keynotes From:
- Cisco, John Oberon, Vice President, IoT Software Platforms
-
Ingenu, John Horn, CEO
- Eurotech, Larry Wall, CEO
- Telit, Fred Yentz, CEO
Speakers:
-
151 Advisors, Steve Brumer, Partner
- ABI Research, Dan Shey, Vice President, B2B
- AKnowledge Partners, Homaira Akbari, President & CEO
-
Alcatel-Lucent, Frank Ploumen, Director Motive M2M solutions – IP
Platforms
-
AnyPresence, Richard Mendis, Chief Product and Marketing Officer
- Applause, Ben Gray, Digital Experience Analyst
- Argus Insights, John Feland, CEO
- ATEK Access Technologies, Sherri McDaniel, President
-
Ayla Networks, Rod McLane, Sr. Director of Product Marketing
- BaseN, Anders Viden, Vice President of Product Management
-
Canaccord Genuity Research, Mike Walkley, Managing Director, Senior
Equity Analyst
- CGS Advisors, Greggory Garrett, CEO & Managing Director
-
Christopher Celiberti, Communications Industry Consultant
- Clear2there, Tom Shafron, Chief Technology Officer
- Coris, Marc Josephson, Co-Founder
- Ericsson, Ken Durand, Head of Innovation & Bus Dev, IoT
-
ETwater, Lee Williams, Chief Operating Officer
- Eurotech, Jason Walton, IoT Solutions Practice Manager
- Field Technologies, Sarah Nicastro, Publisher, Editor-in-Chief
- GlobalLogic, Dr. Jim Walsh, Chief Technology Officer
-
Hartford Steam Boiler, Noel Skwiot, Principal Engineer
- iControl Networks, Letha McLaren, Chief Marketing Officer
- Ihs Research, Josh Builta, Associate Director, M2M Communications
- IoT Evolution, Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director
-
IoT Strategies, Dan McDuffie, Principal
-
James Brehm & Associates, James Brehm, Founder and Chief Technology
Evangelist
- Kii, Phani Pandrangi, Chief Product Officer
- Locus Traxx Worldwide, David Benjamin, CEO
-
Machina Research, Godfrey Chua, Principal Analyst
- Machina Research, Isabel Chapman, Analyst
- Media Venture Partners, LLC, Michael Lenoce, Managing Director
- Netirrigate, Mike Baran, VP, Business Development
-
Ontegrity, Dr. Richard Scott, President
- Restaurant Technologies, Bruce Atkinson, Director of IT
-
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Tim Munro, Market Manager –
Computing Systems
- SIGFOX US, Allen Proithis, President, North America
-
Silver Spring Networks, Sean Tippett, Director of Smart Cities
- Solekai Systems, John Stafford, CEO
-
Spirent Communications, Anatoli Levine, Director, Product Management –
DTBU
-
Sprint, Brian Huey, M2M & IoT Business Development – Smart Grid and
Energy
-
Sprint, Mohamad (Mo) Nasser, Senior Director, IoT Platforms, Product
and Marketing
- Stream Technologies, Kurt Kelley, VP Strategic Partnerships
- Support.com, Chris Koverman, VP, Engineering and Operations
- Synapse Wireless, Kathryn Caspar, VP, GM of Synapse Lighting
-
Synapse Wireless, Jonathan Heath
- Telemetree, Inc., Ron Cook, President
- Telxxis, Richard Brennan, Marketing Chair
- The PTR Group, Inc., Michael Anderson, Chief Scientist
-
ThingWorx, Division of PTC, Peter LeBlanc, Director of Business
Development
-
T-Mobile USA, Angel Mercedes, Senior Manager, M2M/IoT Business
Development
- US Cellular, Scott Scheuber, Director, Product Management
- Verizon Wireless, Doug Wilson, Manager, Verizon Partner Program
-
VestigeM2M, Ken Brokaw, COO
- Vodafone, Mark Thirman, VP M2M Americas
-
Xura, Peter Dunkley, Technical Director
Registration
for Connected Home & Building Conference is now open. For more
information, contact Frank Coppola
at 203-852-6800 x131. For media registration, contact Sarah
T. Fullilove. Companies interested in exhibiting, sponsorship or
advertising packages should contact Matthew
Gleeson at 203.852.6800 ext. 145.
For the latest Connected Home & Building Conference news, updates and
information follow the event on Twitter at @IoTHomeBuilding.
