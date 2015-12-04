AACE Continues to Lead Efforts to Improve the Lives of Patients with Diabetes by Hosting Consortium of Experts to Address Continuous Glucose Monitoring Issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) and the

American College of Endocrinology (ACE) is conducting the AACE/ACE

Consensus Conference on Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), on

Saturday, February 20, 2016 at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill in

Washington, D.C.

The Consensus Conference is being organized to identify the evidence

supporting the development of clinical recommendations for the

management of patients with diabetes using CGM technology.

There is a growing body of clinical evidence that demonstrates the

effectiveness of CGM in the management of diabetes and improved

outcomes. Advances in CGM technology support expanded use in patient

diabetes management.

This conference will assemble a group of leaders representing a spectrum

of stakeholders in the diabetes technology arena including medical,

scientific, and professional societies; patient and lay organizations;

government; large employers; medical device industry representatives and

payers, to consider gaps in knowledge and practice with use of CGM in

clinical care. During the Conference, the following will be addressed:

Identification of patient populations who may benefit from personal

and/or professional CGM use;

interpretation in clinical practice;

clinical utilization;

diabetes (e.g. severe hypoglycemic events);

personal CGM by patients and healthcare professionals for improved

diabetes management, and

alternative payment).

At the conclusion of the Conference, a designated writing committee

consisting of AACE member experts will prepare a Consensus Statement

that will be published in Endocrine Practice.

About the American Association of Clinical

Endocrinologists (AACE)

The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE)

represents more than 7,000 endocrinologists in the United States and

abroad. AACE is the largest association of clinical endocrinologists in

the world. The majority of AACE members are certified in Diabetes,

Endocrinology and Metabolism and concentrate on the treatment of

patients with endocrine and metabolic disorders including diabetes,

thyroid disorders, osteoporosis, growth hormone deficiency, cholesterol

disorders, hypertension and obesity. Visit our website at www.aace.com.

About the American College of Endocrinology

(ACE)

The American College of Endocrinology (ACE) is the charitable,

educational and scientific arm of the American Association of Clinical

Endocrinologists (AACE). ACE is the leader in advancing the care and

prevention of endocrine and metabolic disorders by: providing

professional education and reliable public health information;

recognizing excellence in education, research and service; promoting

clinical research and defining the future of Clinical Endocrinology. For

more information, please visit http://www.aace.com/college/.

