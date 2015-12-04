AACE Continues to Lead Efforts to Improve the Lives of Patients with Diabetes by Hosting Consortium of Experts to Address Continuous Glucose Monitoring Issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) and the
American College of Endocrinology (ACE) is conducting the AACE/ACE
Consensus Conference on Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), on
Saturday, February 20, 2016 at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill in
Washington, D.C.
The Consensus Conference is being organized to identify the evidence
supporting the development of clinical recommendations for the
management of patients with diabetes using CGM technology.
There is a growing body of clinical evidence that demonstrates the
effectiveness of CGM in the management of diabetes and improved
outcomes. Advances in CGM technology support expanded use in patient
diabetes management.
This conference will assemble a group of leaders representing a spectrum
of stakeholders in the diabetes technology arena including medical,
scientific, and professional societies; patient and lay organizations;
government; large employers; medical device industry representatives and
payers, to consider gaps in knowledge and practice with use of CGM in
clinical care. During the Conference, the following will be addressed:
-
Identification of patient populations who may benefit from personal
and/or professional CGM use;
-
Standardization of CGM reporting to facilitate consistent
interpretation in clinical practice;
-
Definition of a protocol for effective analysis of CGM data for
clinical utilization;
-
Impact of using CGM to reduce healthcare costs associated with
diabetes (e.g. severe hypoglycemic events);
-
Mechanisms to remove barriers for successful use of professional and
personal CGM by patients and healthcare professionals for improved
diabetes management, and
-
Use of CGM in the evolving healthcare environment, (e.g. PCMH,
alternative payment).
At the conclusion of the Conference, a designated writing committee
consisting of AACE member experts will prepare a Consensus Statement
that will be published in Endocrine Practice.
About the American Association of Clinical
Endocrinologists (AACE)
The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE)
represents more than 7,000 endocrinologists in the United States and
abroad. AACE is the largest association of clinical endocrinologists in
the world. The majority of AACE members are certified in Diabetes,
Endocrinology and Metabolism and concentrate on the treatment of
patients with endocrine and metabolic disorders including diabetes,
thyroid disorders, osteoporosis, growth hormone deficiency, cholesterol
disorders, hypertension and obesity. Visit our website at www.aace.com.
About the American College of Endocrinology
(ACE)
The American College of Endocrinology (ACE) is the charitable,
educational and scientific arm of the American Association of Clinical
Endocrinologists (AACE). ACE is the leader in advancing the care and
prevention of endocrine and metabolic disorders by: providing
professional education and reliable public health information;
recognizing excellence in education, research and service; promoting
clinical research and defining the future of Clinical Endocrinology. For
more information, please visit http://www.aace.com/college/.
