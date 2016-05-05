Activision Blizzard Joins White House Initiative to Increase Veteran Employment in Technology Sector

Expands the Call of Duty Endowment’s Commitment to Ending Veteran

Unemployment

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Activision Blizzard (Nasdaq: ATVI) today expanded its commitment to the

veteran community by participating in the White House’s Joining Forces

initiative. At a ceremony hosted this morning by First Lady Michele

Obama and Dr. Jill Biden in the White House, Activision Blizzard joined

over 50 other US-based technology companies who altogether pledged more

than 100,000 in hiring commitments for veterans and military spouses

over the next five years.

The only interactive entertainment company to join the pledge,

participation in the Joining Forces initiative complements the work of

Activision Blizzard’s foundation, The Call of Duty Endowment (the

Endowment), which secures high-quality jobs for veterans and raises

awareness about America’s significant veteran unemployment problem.

“Over the past year, organizations supported by the Endowment saw a 15%

increase in requests from veterans for support,” said Bobby Kotick,

Chief Executive Officer of Activision Blizzard and Co-Founder of the

Call of Duty Endowment. “Activision Blizzard and the Endowment have

helped more than 22,000 vets get good jobs, but there is much more to be

done.”

Joining Forces works with the public and private sectors to ensure

service members, veterans and their families have the right tools to

succeed throughout their lives. Since the launch of Joining Forces in

2011, more than 1.2 million veterans and spouses have been hired or

trained.

“By supporting the Joining Forces initiative, we hope the combined

efforts of the White House and companies like ours can solve the ongoing

problem of veteran unemployment,” said Dan Goldenberg, Executive

Director of the Call of Duty Endowment. “If we accomplish this task, we

will improve the lives of those who served and their families for

generations to come.”

In 2009 the Endowment set a goal of 25,000 veteran career placements by

2018. To date, through its robust and efficient grant program, The

Endowment and its grantees have placed more than 22,000 veterans in high

quality jobs at a cost of less than $600 per placement1.

Veterans placed last year earned an average starting salary of more than

$50,000.2

The Endowment takes a performance-driven approach to funding

organizations that deliver the highest standards of quality and

cost-efficient veteran job placement services. Through its Seal of

Distinction program, the Endowment identifies best-in-class

organizations in the veteran employment space. Applicants have to meet

rigorous criteria to be considered, including opening their books to

provide extensive documentation about their results in placing veterans

in jobs. A sample of the metrics assessed include number of placements

made, average cost per placement, average starting salary, six-month

retention rate, key employee background checks, and a variety of

organizational financial health indicators. Semi-finalists are then

independently assessed on a pro bono basis by Deloitte and ultimately

approved by the Endowment’s Board of Directors. The award is accompanied

by a $30,000 unrestricted grant, as well as the opportunity to apply for

future funding. The Endowment awarded $5.6 million in grants to previous

Seal of Distinction recipients this year and has donated over $21

million to the effort since inception in 2009.

In addition to its annual veteran-focused Day of Service, Activision

Blizzard also utilizes key business opportunities to support veteran

employment. These include the Race to Prestige, an annual video game

marathon featuring the newest Call of Duty game which raises money for

the Endowment. Last year Activision Blizzard participated in

partnerships with Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox, GameStop, Costco,

BestBuy, CKE and others to support getting veterans back to work.

Activision Blizzard completely covers the organization’s overhead costs,

so every dollar the Endowment raises goes directly to funding veteran

employment programs.

