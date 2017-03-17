ADDING MULTIMEDIA Swiffer Celebrates 18 Years as Cleaning Solution for Time-Starved Families

Iconic Brand Launches “If You’ve Got A Life, You Gotta Swiffer”

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In 1999 Swiffer swept the nation by storm, reinventing the way Americans

clean. This innovative brand from Procter & Gamble changed the practices

and expectations in surface cleaning. The very name ‘Swiffer” sparked a

revolution, quickly evolving to iconic ‘verb” status – marking its

legendary and pioneering status.





Now celebrating its 18th birthday and the launch of a new campaign, “If

You’ve Got A Life, You Gotta Swiffer!” – the brand is teaming up with

“Dancing with the Stars” favorite, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and “Adulting:

How to Become a Grown-up in 468 Easy(ish) Steps” author Kelly Williams

Brown, to show consumers that while ‘adulting’ is hard, Swiffer makes it

easy!

“Swiffer and I want to show you that cleaning can be fun by adding a

little shimmy to your cleaning,” said Maksim Chmerkovskiy. “Between

‘Dancing with the Stars’ and being a new dad, I don’t always have a ton

of time to dedicate to cleaning, but Swiffer helps me quickly dance my

way to a clean house!”

To kick start a year-long celebration of Swiffer turning 18 and becoming

an adult, the brand is hosting a birthday celebration. Maksim

Chmerkovskiy will give a whole new meaning to clean when he unveils an

exclusive dance to samba your way to a clean home. Kelly Williams Brown

will demonstrate how to quickly clean and prepare any home before a

dinner party, regardless of how much time there is to clean.

“One of the more difficult things to accept about adulthood is that the

house will never magically clean itself — at least mine hasn’t. Also,

walking around barefoot on a gross floor is one of those

very-preventable things that can make you feel like a total failure,”

Brown said. “But Swiffer makes it so easy to have beautiful, clean

floors in exchange for just a few minutes.”

The new creative campaign builds upon this and resonates with families

because it highlights Swiffer as the perfect solution for maintenance

cleaning.

“Modern life is busy. Having a full life is awesome. But also a little

messy. But the solution isn’t to live less – it’s to clean smarter,”

said Jane Pejkovska, Creative Director for Publicis, the agency that

created the ad campaign. “Swiffer makes it really easy to stay on top of

the mess that our favorite people (and, yes pets) can leave behind. The

spots are based on simple, human and insightful little stories from

everyday life that demonstrate how Swiffer can fit into a variety of

lifestyles.”

Check out the two new creative pieces, “The

Princess and the Dirty Hardwood Floor” and “Haircuts

on Hardwood Floors,” by visiting the Swiffer

YouTube channel.

Swiffer offers a variety of products that help busy, time-starved

families clean quickly and effectively so they can spend more time on

things that really matter regardless of how overscheduled their life may

be. No matter how much time you have to clean, Swiffer’s WetJet, Sweeper

and Dusters help tidy up life’s dirtiest moments fast.

For more information on the Swiffer family of products, please visit swiffer.com,

facebook.com/swiffer

or youtube.com/swifferusa.

About Swiffer®

In 1999, Swiffer made its debut and soon established itself as both a

pioneer in the cleaning systems category and a pop culture icon. Swiffer

products have starred on “Saturday Night Live,” have been featured in

Hollywood blockbusters and have graced the cover of Rolling Stone.

With the support of Swiffer fans around the world, Swiffer has built a

family of distinctive products built smarter than traditional cleaning

tools. Today, Swiffer® Sweeper, Swiffer® Sweeper

Heavy Duty, Swiffer® SweeperVac®, Swiffer® WetJet®, Swiffer®

Dusters®, Swiffer® 360° Dusters, Swiffer®Dusters

Extender, Swiffer® Dust and Shine and Swiffer® Steamboost® are

used in more than 50 million households worldwide and continue to

revolutionize the way people clean.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest

portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®,

Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®,

Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®,

Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G

community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

Please visit http://www.pg.com for

the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

