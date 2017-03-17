ADDING MULTIMEDIA Swiffer Celebrates 18 Years as Cleaning Solution for Time-Starved Families

Iconic Brand Launches “If You’ve Got A Life, You Gotta Swiffer”
CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In 1999 Swiffer swept the nation by storm, reinventing the way Americans
clean. This innovative brand from Procter & Gamble changed the practices
and expectations in surface cleaning. The very name ‘Swiffer” sparked a
revolution, quickly evolving to iconic ‘verb” status – marking its
legendary and pioneering status.
Now celebrating its 18th birthday and the launch of a new campaign, “If
You’ve Got A Life, You Gotta Swiffer!” – the brand is teaming up with
“Dancing with the Stars” favorite, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and “Adulting:
How to Become a Grown-up in 468 Easy(ish) Steps” author Kelly Williams
Brown, to show consumers that while ‘adulting’ is hard, Swiffer makes it
easy!
“Swiffer and I want to show you that cleaning can be fun by adding a
little shimmy to your cleaning,” said Maksim Chmerkovskiy. “Between
‘Dancing with the Stars’ and being a new dad, I don’t always have a ton
of time to dedicate to cleaning, but Swiffer helps me quickly dance my
way to a clean house!”
To kick start a year-long celebration of Swiffer turning 18 and becoming
an adult, the brand is hosting a birthday celebration. Maksim
Chmerkovskiy will give a whole new meaning to clean when he unveils an
exclusive dance to samba your way to a clean home. Kelly Williams Brown
will demonstrate how to quickly clean and prepare any home before a
dinner party, regardless of how much time there is to clean.
“One of the more difficult things to accept about adulthood is that the
house will never magically clean itself — at least mine hasn’t. Also,
walking around barefoot on a gross floor is one of those
very-preventable things that can make you feel like a total failure,”
Brown said. “But Swiffer makes it so easy to have beautiful, clean
floors in exchange for just a few minutes.”
The new creative campaign builds upon this and resonates with families
because it highlights Swiffer as the perfect solution for maintenance
cleaning.
“Modern life is busy. Having a full life is awesome. But also a little
messy. But the solution isn’t to live less – it’s to clean smarter,”
said Jane Pejkovska, Creative Director for Publicis, the agency that
created the ad campaign. “Swiffer makes it really easy to stay on top of
the mess that our favorite people (and, yes pets) can leave behind. The
spots are based on simple, human and insightful little stories from
everyday life that demonstrate how Swiffer can fit into a variety of
lifestyles.”
Check out the two new creative pieces, “The
Princess and the Dirty Hardwood Floor” and “Haircuts
on Hardwood Floors,” by visiting the Swiffer
YouTube channel.
Swiffer offers a variety of products that help busy, time-starved
families clean quickly and effectively so they can spend more time on
things that really matter regardless of how overscheduled their life may
be. No matter how much time you have to clean, Swiffer’s WetJet, Sweeper
and Dusters help tidy up life’s dirtiest moments fast.
For more information on the Swiffer family of products, please visit swiffer.com,
facebook.com/swiffer
or youtube.com/swifferusa.
About Swiffer®
In 1999, Swiffer made its debut and soon established itself as both a
pioneer in the cleaning systems category and a pop culture icon. Swiffer
products have starred on “Saturday Night Live,” have been featured in
Hollywood blockbusters and have graced the cover of Rolling Stone.
With the support of Swiffer fans around the world, Swiffer has built a
family of distinctive products built smarter than traditional cleaning
tools. Today, Swiffer® Sweeper, Swiffer® Sweeper
Heavy Duty, Swiffer® SweeperVac®, Swiffer® WetJet®, Swiffer®
Dusters®, Swiffer® 360° Dusters, Swiffer®Dusters
Extender, Swiffer® Dust and Shine and Swiffer® Steamboost® are
used in more than 50 million households worldwide and continue to
revolutionize the way people clean.
About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest
portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®,
Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®,
Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®,
Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G
community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.
Please visit http://www.pg.com for
the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.
