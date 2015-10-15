AHF Endorses Sen. Sanders’ Call on US & World Trade Organization to Back Waiver of Drug Patents in Poor Countries

As World Trade Organization meets in Geneva this week, AHF lauds

Senator Bernie Sanders for letter to U.S. Trade Representative Michael

Froman to “…request the administration endorse an indefinite waiver of

the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) obligations to grant and enforce

pharmaceutical patents for countries classified by the UN as LDCs (Least

Developed Countries).”

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AIDS

Healthcare Foundation (AHF) applauded Sen.

Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and endorsed his recent call on the United

States to support an indefinite waiver of drug patents in least

developed countries (LDC). In anticipation of World Trade Organization

(WTO) meetings in Geneva this week to update WTO standards on granting

and enforcing drug patents, Senator Sanders wrote a letter to U.S. Trade

Representative Michael Froman requesting that “…the administration

endorse an indefinite waiver of the World Trade Organization’s (WTO)

obligations to grant and enforce pharmaceutical patents for countries

classified by the UN as LDCs.”

In his September 28th letter

to Froman, Sanders noted “Based on conversations between my staff and

the staff of the United States Trade Representative, I understand the

administration does not support a permanent exception for drug patents

for these poor countries.” He later added “Making sure people in

poor countries have access to life-saving medicine is our moral

responsibility.”

According to Sanders, “…these impoverished countries submitted a

request to the WTO (in February) for a permanent extension of the

exception of the obligation to grant drug patents, for as long as a

country is classified as an LCD by the UN. The WTO rules require such

requests to be granted when they are ‘duly motivated.’ This is a

reasonable standard. It means that poor countries will be able to afford

medicine to keep their people alive.”

“We once again thank Senator Sanders for his compassion and common sense

leadership on drug pricing and policies and urge the U.S. Trade

Representative to back—and the WTO to grant—the requested drug patent

exemptions for these countries in order that they may afford lifesaving

medicines they need,” said AHF President Michael Weinstein. “As

Senator Sanders simply stated in closing his letter: ‘Too many lives are

at stake’.”

