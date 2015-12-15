AHF Hosts Austin, Indiana Grand Opening of New Free HIV Clinic, AHF Pharmacy December 16th

Ribbon-cutting and Dedication Ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 16th

AUSTIN, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AIDS

Healthcare Foundation (AHF) will host a grand opening and

ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new AHF

Healthcare Center and AHF

Pharmacy, in Austin located at 25 West Main Street in conjunction

with Foundations

Family Medicine on Wednesday, December 16th

at 11:45 a.m. The grand opening event will be followed by a

community reception and luncheon at the Church of the New Covenant (1054

Clay Street, Austin) from noon until 2 p.m. Both the AHF Healthcare

Center and AHF Pharmacy will operate Monday through Friday from 8:00

a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

When news of the outbreak and the extent of its reach first surfaced

last spring, AHF sent one of its mobile testing vans to Austin and began

offering free HIV testing. AHF first offered its support after learning

of the scope of the outbreak in the city and worked closely with

officials in Indiana, including, Austin Mayor Douglas Campbell,

Indiana State Representative Terry Goodin and Dr. William

Cooke, from Foundations Family Medicine, the City of Austin’s

only physician and who now also serves as Medical Director of

AHF’s Healthcare Center, located in the same building as Dr. Cooke’s

general medicine practice.

“The one organization that was there from the beginning and has stayed,

is AHF,” said Dr. William Cooke, founder and primary physician at

Foundations Family Medicine. “Bringing the expertise of a global

organization to Austin has been so valuable. I have been here for 10

years serving our community and this partnership has added great value

in a time of crisis.”

“When news of this fast-moving outbreak of HIV infections first surfaced

last winter, AHF offered to assist the State of Indiana, Scott County

and the City of Austin in helping the individuals directly affected by

this cluster of new infections,” said State Representative Terry

Goodin, Indiana’s House District 66. “Both Austin’s Mayor Douglas

Campbell and myself invited AHF to join our efforts and they have become

an essential partner in our community.”

“Today, we are privileged to work in partnership with Dr. Cooke, Mayor

Campbell, Representative Goodin and many others to address the situation

on the ground in Austin as we formally dedicate the new AHF Healthcare

Center/Austin and AHF Pharmacy on site at this location,” said Garith

Fulham, Public Policy & Advocacy Director for AHF’s Midwest region

and who has been working in Indiana on this issue over the past year.

“As this new AHF facility in Austin shows, AHF is nimble: we are ready

and willing to provide whatever assistance we may in emerging public

health situations such as unfolded in Austin and we will now work

closely with our partners to identify and link HIV-positive individuals

into medical care and lifesaving treatment,” said Michael Weinstein,

president of AIDS Healthcare Foundation. “We are honored to be able to

bring our years of experience in HIV/AIDS care around the country and

around the globe to this critical new HIV treatment clinic and

partnership in Austin.”

