AIG Introduces Family CyberEdge: Commercial Quality Cyber Coverage Tailored for High Net Worth Clients

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) today announced that its

Personal Insurance business is bringing the cyber protection and risk

mitigation principles found in its CyberEdge Commercial Insurance to

policyholders of AIG

Private Client Group, which serves high net worth individuals and

families.

Family CyberEdge provides coverage to customers who fall victim to

threats including cyber extortion and cyberbullying. The insurance,

subject to applicable terms and conditions, covers expenses related to

data restoration and crisis and reputation management, among other

solutions.

In addition, AIG is collaborating closely with the Private Client

Services team of its strategic partner K2 Intelligence – an

investigative, compliance and cyber defense services firm – to provide

AIG Private Client Group policyholders with information that will enable

them to manage their cyber risks more proactively.

“Family CyberEdge reinforces AIG as an industry leader by offering our

high net worth clients the type of cyber coverage employed by large

companies to protect against cyber attacks. With this new option, AIG

continues to provide our high net worth clients with high quality,

world-class insurance coverage,” said Gaurav D. Garg, President and CEO

of the Personal Insurance business. “CyberEdge is a product that AIG,

with its scale and resources, is uniquely capable of providing to

individuals to thwart the growing threat of cyber risk.”

Clients receive a wide range of supplemental risk mitigation services,

including a holistic assessment of devices, home networks, wireless

access points and secure online accounts; training services for family

members; online monitoring that assesses and tracks the availability of

personal information; and a set of cyber assistance tools and resources

including assistance from experienced fraud experts, provided by the

identity and data defense specialist, CyberScout.

“The prevalence of smart applications and other technology has created

exposure and risks that today’s households are not very well prepared to

manage,” said Tracie Grella, Global Head of Cyber Risk Insurance at AIG.

“As cyber threats become increasingly more sophisticated and intrusive,

it is important for homeowners to have access to services and protection

that help enhance cyber security, and that can react when that security

fails.”

