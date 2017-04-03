AIG Introduces Family CyberEdge: Commercial Quality Cyber Coverage Tailored for High Net Worth Clients

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) today announced that its
Personal Insurance business is bringing the cyber protection and risk
mitigation principles found in its CyberEdge Commercial Insurance to
policyholders of AIG
Private Client Group, which serves high net worth individuals and
families.
Family CyberEdge provides coverage to customers who fall victim to
threats including cyber extortion and cyberbullying. The insurance,
subject to applicable terms and conditions, covers expenses related to
data restoration and crisis and reputation management, among other
solutions.
In addition, AIG is collaborating closely with the Private Client
Services team of its strategic partner K2 Intelligence – an
investigative, compliance and cyber defense services firm – to provide
AIG Private Client Group policyholders with information that will enable
them to manage their cyber risks more proactively.
“Family CyberEdge reinforces AIG as an industry leader by offering our
high net worth clients the type of cyber coverage employed by large
companies to protect against cyber attacks. With this new option, AIG
continues to provide our high net worth clients with high quality,
world-class insurance coverage,” said Gaurav D. Garg, President and CEO
of the Personal Insurance business. “CyberEdge is a product that AIG,
with its scale and resources, is uniquely capable of providing to
individuals to thwart the growing threat of cyber risk.”
Clients receive a wide range of supplemental risk mitigation services,
including a holistic assessment of devices, home networks, wireless
access points and secure online accounts; training services for family
members; online monitoring that assesses and tracks the availability of
personal information; and a set of cyber assistance tools and resources
including assistance from experienced fraud experts, provided by the
identity and data defense specialist, CyberScout.
“The prevalence of smart applications and other technology has created
exposure and risks that today’s households are not very well prepared to
manage,” said Tracie Grella, Global Head of Cyber Risk Insurance at AIG.
“As cyber threats become increasingly more sophisticated and intrusive,
it is important for homeowners to have access to services and protection
that help enhance cyber security, and that can react when that security
fails.”
American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance
organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide
range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement
products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80
countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products
and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets,
manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG’s core businesses
include Commercial Insurance and Consumer Insurance, as well as Other
Operations. Commercial Insurance comprises two modules – Liability and
Financial Lines, and Property and Special Risks. Consumer Insurance
comprises four modules – Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life
Insurance and Personal Insurance. AIG common stock is listed on the New
York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com
and www.aig.com/strategyupdate
| YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig
| Twitter: @AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/aig.
These references with additional information about AIG have been
provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such
websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and
retirement, and general insurance operations of American International
Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com.
All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or
affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services
may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual
policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by
independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be
provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not
generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are
therefore not protected by such funds.
Contacts
American International Group, Inc.
Kenny Juarez (Media):
212-458-8352
kenny.juarez@aig.com
or
Vishal
Doshi (Media): 212-458-3613
vishal.doshi@aig.com
or
Liz
Werner (Investors): 212-770-7074
elizabeth.werner@aig.com