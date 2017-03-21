AirPlus International and FCM Travel Solutions form partnership in the US business travel market

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AirPlus International Inc. and FCM Travel Solutions are pleased to

announce a partnership between the two companies in the United States

market. This new collaboration will further integrate the booking and

payment of business travel through a combination of AirPlus and FCM

travel management solutions, thereby increasing the efficiency and

reducing costs.





FCM Travel Solutions, a brand within Flight Centre Travel Group, will

offer clients the AirPlus payment solutions for their travel expenses,

which greatly streamlines the entire process. The seamless payment

system coupled with enhanced data gives customers a full picture of

travel expenditures and customized back-office integration that has

never been seen before between a TMC and payment provider. Yael Klein,

President & CEO of AirPlus International Inc. commented, “We are excited

to be deepening our partnership with FCM Travel Solutions in the US. The

complement of AirPlus products offered with the award-winning service of

FCM will result in best-in-class, cost-effective and efficient corporate

travel programs.”

“We are always looking for tools and systems that bring efficiency and

the best possible technological solutions to the table for our corporate

travelers,” said Billy McDonough, President, FCM Travel Solutions.

“AirPlus’ global reach coupled with its proven track record in reducing

costs for thousands of clients created a natural synergy that will

certainly be beneficial to all of FCM’s customers.”

Clients will receive a fully-reconciled, no-touch invoice and increased

access to credit and flexible payment terms through the alignment of the

two companies. The automation of the expense management process reduces

administration time significantly, giving road warriors complete control

and visibility of transactions. In addition, there is stronger data

accuracy and enhanced security, lending itself to greater piece of mind

for corporate travelers. Clients also have the ability to mitigate the

foreign exchange fees they are paying with the AirPlus payment

solutions. With AirPlus International’s global footprint, FCM clients

can now have a uniform payment solution wherever they are and can settle

their expenses in their local currency.

About FCM Travel Solutions

FCM Travel Solutions is one of the world’s leading corporate travel and

expense management companies, with operations in more than 90 countries.

The travel management company blends global presence with local,

flexible and personal service, providing end-to-end corporate travel and

expense management solutions. FCM has a regionally focused global

network that ensures in-depth understanding of each client’s local

business culture and travel environment. FCM earned the designation of

“World’s Best Travel Management Company” at the prestigious World Travel

Awards for five consecutive years.

About AirPlus International

AirPlus is a leading international provider of payment solutions for the

day-to-day management of business travel. More than 46,500 corporate

clients count on AirPlus for the payment and analysis of their business

trip costs. Products and services such as central bill accounts,

single-use virtual cards, corporate cards and online management tools

are marketed worldwide under the AirPlus International brand. The

AirPlus Company Account is the most successful central bill account

based on UATP. For more information please visit www.airplus.com/us/en.

