AirPlus International and FCM Travel Solutions form partnership in the US business travel market

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AirPlus International Inc. and FCM Travel Solutions are pleased to
announce a partnership between the two companies in the United States
market. This new collaboration will further integrate the booking and
payment of business travel through a combination of AirPlus and FCM
travel management solutions, thereby increasing the efficiency and
reducing costs.
FCM Travel Solutions, a brand within Flight Centre Travel Group, will
offer clients the AirPlus payment solutions for their travel expenses,
which greatly streamlines the entire process. The seamless payment
system coupled with enhanced data gives customers a full picture of
travel expenditures and customized back-office integration that has
never been seen before between a TMC and payment provider. Yael Klein,
President & CEO of AirPlus International Inc. commented, “We are excited
to be deepening our partnership with FCM Travel Solutions in the US. The
complement of AirPlus products offered with the award-winning service of
FCM will result in best-in-class, cost-effective and efficient corporate
travel programs.”
“We are always looking for tools and systems that bring efficiency and
the best possible technological solutions to the table for our corporate
travelers,” said Billy McDonough, President, FCM Travel Solutions.
“AirPlus’ global reach coupled with its proven track record in reducing
costs for thousands of clients created a natural synergy that will
certainly be beneficial to all of FCM’s customers.”
Clients will receive a fully-reconciled, no-touch invoice and increased
access to credit and flexible payment terms through the alignment of the
two companies. The automation of the expense management process reduces
administration time significantly, giving road warriors complete control
and visibility of transactions. In addition, there is stronger data
accuracy and enhanced security, lending itself to greater piece of mind
for corporate travelers. Clients also have the ability to mitigate the
foreign exchange fees they are paying with the AirPlus payment
solutions. With AirPlus International’s global footprint, FCM clients
can now have a uniform payment solution wherever they are and can settle
their expenses in their local currency.
About FCM Travel Solutions
FCM Travel Solutions is one of the world’s leading corporate travel and
expense management companies, with operations in more than 90 countries.
The travel management company blends global presence with local,
flexible and personal service, providing end-to-end corporate travel and
expense management solutions. FCM has a regionally focused global
network that ensures in-depth understanding of each client’s local
business culture and travel environment. FCM earned the designation of
“World’s Best Travel Management Company” at the prestigious World Travel
Awards for five consecutive years.
About AirPlus International
AirPlus is a leading international provider of payment solutions for the
day-to-day management of business travel. More than 46,500 corporate
clients count on AirPlus for the payment and analysis of their business
trip costs. Products and services such as central bill accounts,
single-use virtual cards, corporate cards and online management tools
are marketed worldwide under the AirPlus International brand. The
AirPlus Company Account is the most successful central bill account
based on UATP. For more information please visit www.airplus.com/us/en.
Contacts
AirPlus International Inc.
Jeff Derr, 703-894-2614
US
Marketing & Communications
or
Flight Centre Travel Group:
The Americas
Jordan Payne, 201-675-7187
National Marketing
Manager