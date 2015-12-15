Alibaba & Disney to Launch DisneyLife in China

Exciting new direct-to-consumer home service connects China’s
digital population to an immersive world of Disney entertainment
Alibaba Digital Entertainment Business Unit is the
Exclusive Disney Family Entertainment Strategic Partner on Internet TV
in Mainland China
SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alibaba Group and The Walt Disney Company announced today a multi-year
license agreement for an over the top service (OTT) that for the first
time connects customers, physical products and digital entertainment.
Launched today, DisneyLife provides Alibaba customers in China with an
all-encompassing and immersive family friendly digital experience.
DisneyLife is the only holistic home-based kids and family digital
destination available in the Chinese market. It features a vast
collection of Disney and Pixar’s most loved movies, animation series,
games, e-books, songs, travel services and Disney theme parks and
resorts information and much more. The Mickey Mouse-themed device will
be available for pre-sale via Tmall.com from December 15th and will cost
RMB799 (USD125.00) inclusive of a one year subscription of DisneyLife of
a base package.
Set within an immersive Disney environment, families are transported
into the magical world of Disney. Families can enjoy Disney and Pixar’s
most popular family feature films including “Frozen,” “Cinderella,” “Big
Hero 6,” “The Lion King,” “Tangled,” “Toy Story,” “Monsters University,”
“Cars,” “The Incredibles,” and many more hit movies. Favorite animation
series including “Sofia the First,” “Little Einsteins,” “Mickey Mouse
Clubhouse” and “My Friends Tigger and Pooh” will also delight. As well
as the great line up of games is a digital library of e-books for kids,
and a song for every day with hundreds of tunes at launch. All content
offered and served is via Wasu Media Network Co. Ltd.
At a touch of a button subscribers can access their favorite Disney
merchandise. They can also obtain information about, and plan a visit to
Hong Kong Disneyland as well as Shanghai Disney Resort when it opens in
2016. In addition to the DisneyLife experience, shoppers can access
other Alibaba products and services.
“As we deliver on our goal to meet the needs of a consumers’ daily life,
DisneyLife, launched by Alibaba Digital Entertainment Business Unit
together with Disney, will provide the only holistic and trusted family
friendly digital destination in China,” said Mr. Wei Ming, Co-President
of Youku Tudou Business Group and General Manager of Alibaba Digital
Entertainment Business Unit.
“For nearly a century, Disney’s focus on quality storytelling and
innovation has delivered audiences around the world the best stories,
shared moments and extraordinary experiences,” said Mr. Luke Kang,
Managing Director, The Walt Disney Company, Greater China. “Disney and
Alibaba share an ambition to exceed our audience’s expectations.
DisneyLife directly connects us to China’s digital population and
provides millions of kids and families the ability to explore and engage
with Disney.”
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The
company is the largest online and mobile commerce company in the world
in terms of gross merchandise volume. Founded in 1999, the company
provides the fundamental technology infrastructure and marketing reach
to help businesses leverage the power of the Internet to establish an
online presence and conduct commerce with hundreds of millions of
consumers and other businesses.
Alibaba Group’s major businesses include:
-
Taobao Marketplace (www.taobao.com),
China’s largest online shopping destination
-
Tmall.com (www.tmall.com),
China’s largest third-party platform for brands and retailers
-
Juhuasuan (www.juhuasuan.com),
China’s most popular online group buying marketplace
-
Alitrip (www.alitrip.com),
a leading online travel service platform
-
AliExpress (www.aliexpress.com),
a global online marketplace for consumers to buy directly from China
-
Alibaba.com (www.alibaba.com),
China’s largest global online wholesale platform for small businesses
-
1688.com (www.1688.com),
a leading online wholesale marketplace in China
-
AliCloud (www.alicloud.com),
a provider of cloud computing services to businesses and entrepreneurs
About The Walt Disney Company in China
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates,
is a leading diversified international entertainment and media
enterprise with five business segments. Disney’s first animation
screened in China in the 1930s and today our long association continues
with offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou with over 3000
employees. The company is focused on creating high-quality entertainment
experiences and effectively building local and Disney franchises in
China. Disney currently has several established businesses in the
country, including studio entertainment, parks and resorts, consumer
products, media networks, interactive, and Disney English. In September
2005, Disney opened its doors to its first theme park in China, Hong
Kong Disneyland and in 2011 announced ground breaking for Shanghai
Disney Resort, a joint venture with Shanghai Shendi Group which is
slated to open spring 2016. On May 19th 2015, the Enchanted Storybook
Castle at Shanghai Disney Resort was topped out, and on May 20th.
Disney opened the doors of its first Disney Store in China, in Shanghai.
Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of US$52.5billion in
its Fiscal Year 2015. For more information about The Walt Disney Company
please visit: http://corporate.disney.go.com/.
