Alibaba & Disney to Launch DisneyLife in China

Exciting new direct-to-consumer home service connects China’s

digital population to an immersive world of Disney entertainment

Alibaba Digital Entertainment Business Unit is the

Exclusive Disney Family Entertainment Strategic Partner on Internet TV

in Mainland China

SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alibaba Group and The Walt Disney Company announced today a multi-year

license agreement for an over the top service (OTT) that for the first

time connects customers, physical products and digital entertainment.

Launched today, DisneyLife provides Alibaba customers in China with an

all-encompassing and immersive family friendly digital experience.

DisneyLife is the only holistic home-based kids and family digital

destination available in the Chinese market. It features a vast

collection of Disney and Pixar’s most loved movies, animation series,

games, e-books, songs, travel services and Disney theme parks and

resorts information and much more. The Mickey Mouse-themed device will

be available for pre-sale via Tmall.com from December 15th and will cost

RMB799 (USD125.00) inclusive of a one year subscription of DisneyLife of

a base package.

Set within an immersive Disney environment, families are transported

into the magical world of Disney. Families can enjoy Disney and Pixar’s

most popular family feature films including “Frozen,” “Cinderella,” “Big

Hero 6,” “The Lion King,” “Tangled,” “Toy Story,” “Monsters University,”

“Cars,” “The Incredibles,” and many more hit movies. Favorite animation

series including “Sofia the First,” “Little Einsteins,” “Mickey Mouse

Clubhouse” and “My Friends Tigger and Pooh” will also delight. As well

as the great line up of games is a digital library of e-books for kids,

and a song for every day with hundreds of tunes at launch. All content

offered and served is via Wasu Media Network Co. Ltd.

At a touch of a button subscribers can access their favorite Disney

merchandise. They can also obtain information about, and plan a visit to

Hong Kong Disneyland as well as Shanghai Disney Resort when it opens in

2016. In addition to the DisneyLife experience, shoppers can access

other Alibaba products and services.

“As we deliver on our goal to meet the needs of a consumers’ daily life,

DisneyLife, launched by Alibaba Digital Entertainment Business Unit

together with Disney, will provide the only holistic and trusted family

friendly digital destination in China,” said Mr. Wei Ming, Co-President

of Youku Tudou Business Group and General Manager of Alibaba Digital

Entertainment Business Unit.

“For nearly a century, Disney’s focus on quality storytelling and

innovation has delivered audiences around the world the best stories,

shared moments and extraordinary experiences,” said Mr. Luke Kang,

Managing Director, The Walt Disney Company, Greater China. “Disney and

Alibaba share an ambition to exceed our audience’s expectations.

DisneyLife directly connects us to China’s digital population and

provides millions of kids and families the ability to explore and engage

with Disney.”

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The

company is the largest online and mobile commerce company in the world

in terms of gross merchandise volume. Founded in 1999, the company

provides the fundamental technology infrastructure and marketing reach

to help businesses leverage the power of the Internet to establish an

online presence and conduct commerce with hundreds of millions of

consumers and other businesses.

Alibaba Group’s major businesses include:

Taobao Marketplace (www.taobao.com),

China’s largest online shopping destination

Tmall.com (www.tmall.com), China's largest third-party platform for brands and retailers

China’s largest third-party platform for brands and retailers

Juhuasuan (www.juhuasuan.com), China's most popular online group buying marketplace

China’s most popular online group buying marketplace

Alitrip (www.alitrip.com), a leading online travel service platform

a leading online travel service platform

AliExpress (www.aliexpress.com), a global online marketplace for consumers to buy directly from China

a global online marketplace for consumers to buy directly from China

Alibaba.com (www.alibaba.com), China's largest global online wholesale platform for small businesses

China’s largest global online wholesale platform for small businesses

1688.com (www.1688.com), a leading online wholesale marketplace in China

a leading online wholesale marketplace in China

AliCloud (www.alicloud.com), a provider of cloud computing services to businesses and entrepreneurs

a provider of cloud computing services to businesses and entrepreneurs

About The Walt Disney Company in China

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates,

is a leading diversified international entertainment and media

enterprise with five business segments. Disney’s first animation

screened in China in the 1930s and today our long association continues

with offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou with over 3000

employees. The company is focused on creating high-quality entertainment

experiences and effectively building local and Disney franchises in

China. Disney currently has several established businesses in the

country, including studio entertainment, parks and resorts, consumer

products, media networks, interactive, and Disney English. In September

2005, Disney opened its doors to its first theme park in China, Hong

Kong Disneyland and in 2011 announced ground breaking for Shanghai

Disney Resort, a joint venture with Shanghai Shendi Group which is

slated to open spring 2016. On May 19th 2015, the Enchanted Storybook

Castle at Shanghai Disney Resort was topped out, and on May 20th.

Disney opened the doors of its first Disney Store in China, in Shanghai.

Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of US$52.5billion in

its Fiscal Year 2015. For more information about The Walt Disney Company

please visit: http://corporate.disney.go.com/.

