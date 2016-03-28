All of Disney’s Wonderful Worlds Come Together at D23 Expo—The Ultimate Disney Fan Event—July 14–16, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.

Advance Tickets on Sale July 14, 2016, for the Biggest Disney Fan
Event Ever
BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–All the magic and excitement of the past, present, and future of Disney
entertainment will come together once again when D23:
The Official Disney Fan Club presents D23
Expo 2017 at the Anaheim Convention Center the weekend of July
14–16. Each of Disney’s magical worlds will unite under one roof to
celebrate what’s new and what’s on the horizon from theme parks,
television, music, gaming, and films, including Pixar, Star Wars,
and Marvel.
Highlights planned for D23 Expo include the Disney Legends Ceremony,
which honors the talented men and women who have made significant
contributions to the Disney legacy; an all-new exhibit curated by the
Walt Disney Archives; D23 Expo’s costume contest, Mousequerade,
showcasing the most creative designs by fans; the D23 Expo Emporium,
where Disney fans can buy, sell, and trade Disney collectibles,
memorabilia, merchandise, and more; and the D23 Expo Design Challenge.
(Details on the Design Challenge and Mousequerade will be
forthcoming.)
The 2017 Expo will feature a massive show floor full of immersive
experiences and special opportunities to see what’s next for Disney
around the world—and guests may run into their favorite Disney stars,
characters, Imagineers, animators, and filmmakers. StagePass, the
popular ticket distribution system that allows attendees to obtain
guaranteed seats for some of Expo’s most popular presentations, and
StorePass, which allows priority entry to select shopping venues at the
event, will once again enhance the guest experience. Hall D23, the
popular presentation and performance venue featuring more than 7,000
seats, will return, as will Stage 23, Stage 28, and Center Stage.
The fifth event follows the success of D23
Expo 2015, which drew tens of thousands of Disney fans for three
star-studded days and nights. Guests were treated to appearances by such
celebrities as Johnny Depp, Harrison Ford, Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Evans,
Ginnifer Goodwin, and Dwayne Johnson and watched performances by Ne-Yo,
Sabrina Carpenter, the cast of Teen Beach 2 and stars of Disney’s
shows on Broadway. Guests previewed costumes from Star Wars: The
Force Awakens and were the first to hear about the new Star Wars-themed
lands coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts. They also
enjoyed a look back at Disney’s rich history through extraordinary
panels, presentations, and exhibits and discovered the newest
entertainment, technology, and products coming from Disney.
Advance tickets for D23 Expo 2017 will go on sale at D23Expo.com
beginning July 14, 2016. D23 Members will receive special pricing on
both one- and three-day tickets to the event, which is open to the
general public. D23 Gold and Charter Members will also be entitled to
special benefits at the 2017 Expo. Gold Members will also have an
opportunity to purchase the Sorcerer Package, which provides a host of
special benefits and amenities. Ticket prices will be announced this
summer.
About D23 Expo
D23 Expo—The Ultimate Disney Fan Event—brings together all the worlds of
Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions,
experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event
provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, television,
games, theme parks, and celebrities. Presentations, talent, and schedule
are subject to change. For the latest D23 Expo news, visit D23Expo.com.
To join the D23 Expo conversation, make sure to follow @DisneyD23 on
Twitter and use #D23Expo.
About D23
The name “D23” pays homage to the exciting journey that began in 1923
when Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood. D23 is the first
official club for fans in Disney’s 90-plus-year history. It gives its
members a greater connection to the entire world of Disney by placing
them in the middle of the magic through its quarterly publication, Disney
twenty-three; a member-exclusive website at D23.com;
member-exclusive discounts; and special events for D23 Members
throughout the year.
Fans can join D23 at Gold Membership ($74.99), Gold Family Membership
($99.99), and General Membership (complimentary) levels at D23.com
and at DisneyStore.com/D23.
To keep up with all the latest D23 news and events, follow DisneyD23 on
Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and YouTube.
For D23 Expo images, logos, and press releases, please visit D23ExpoPress.com.
For D23 images, logos, and press releases, please visit D23.com/Press.
Contacts
The Walt Disney Company
Jeffrey Epstein, 818-560-8125
Jeffrey.R.Epstein@Disney.com