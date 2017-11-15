Allianz Life Earns Top Score in 2018 Corporate Equality Index

Company Named by Human Rights Campaign Foundation as a Best Place

to Work for LGBTQ Equality for Second Consecutive Year

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the second consecutive year, Allianz Life Insurance Company of North

America (Allianz

Life®) has received a score of 100 percent on the 2018 Corporate

Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on

corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual,

transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality. This index is

administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Allianz Life is

among 609 major U.S. businesses which also earned top marks this year.

“We’re proud to again be recognized by the HRC for the work we do to

foster a culture of acceptance and respect,” said Allianz Life Chief

Human Resources Officer Suzanne Dowd Zeller. “At Allianz Life, we are

dedicated to creating a workplace where every person feels connected and

is able to contribute their talents and offer their perspectives.”

Supporting a diverse workforce is a key factor in the overall success of

Allianz Life. The company supports employee-led groups known as Employee

Resource Groups that are based on a demographic or identity and are

focused on building resources, advocacy and allies. One of these groups,

Encore, helps the Allianz Life LGBTQ community and employee allies

through inclusion, engagement, education, community involvement and

outreach. Encore also networks with other companies, participates in

Twin Cities LGBTQ events and supports local and national equal rights

initiatives.

The 2018 CEI rated 1,084 businesses, evaluating LGBTQ-related policies

including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner

benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency

programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Employers that

earn a 100 percent rating on the CEI have satisfied all the criteria

established for that year and are recognized as a Best Place to Work for

LGBTQ equality. The HRC Foundation is the educational arm of America’s

largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for

lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. View the entire

2018 CEI here.

In addition to this honor, Allianz Life has earned three top workplace

awards in 2017. The company was named on the 100 Best Companies to Work

For® list by FORTUNE, on the Star Tribune’s Top 100

Workplace list and on the Working Mother 100 Best Companies of 2017 list.

About Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, one of FORTUNE’s 100

Best Companies to Work For® in 2017, has been keeping its promises since

1896. Today, it carries on that tradition, helping Americans achieve

their retirement income and protection goals with a variety of annuities

and life insurance products. In 2016, Allianz Life provided a total of

$2.6 billion in benefit payments that supported policyholders’ financial

objectives. As a leading provider of fixed index annuities, Allianz Life

is part of Allianz SE, a global leader in the financial services

industry with 142,000 employees in more than 70 countries worldwide.

More than 85 million private and corporate customers rely on Allianz

knowledge, global reach, and capital strength to help them make the most

of financial opportunities.

