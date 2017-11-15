Allianz Life Earns Top Score in 2018 Corporate Equality Index

Company Named by Human Rights Campaign Foundation as a Best Place
to Work for LGBTQ Equality for Second Consecutive Year
MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the second consecutive year, Allianz Life Insurance Company of North
America (Allianz
Life®) has received a score of 100 percent on the 2018 Corporate
Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on
corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual,
transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality. This index is
administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Allianz Life is
among 609 major U.S. businesses which also earned top marks this year.
“We’re proud to again be recognized by the HRC for the work we do to
foster a culture of acceptance and respect,” said Allianz Life Chief
Human Resources Officer Suzanne Dowd Zeller. “At Allianz Life, we are
dedicated to creating a workplace where every person feels connected and
is able to contribute their talents and offer their perspectives.”
Supporting a diverse workforce is a key factor in the overall success of
Allianz Life. The company supports employee-led groups known as Employee
Resource Groups that are based on a demographic or identity and are
focused on building resources, advocacy and allies. One of these groups,
Encore, helps the Allianz Life LGBTQ community and employee allies
through inclusion, engagement, education, community involvement and
outreach. Encore also networks with other companies, participates in
Twin Cities LGBTQ events and supports local and national equal rights
initiatives.
The 2018 CEI rated 1,084 businesses, evaluating LGBTQ-related policies
including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner
benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency
programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Employers that
earn a 100 percent rating on the CEI have satisfied all the criteria
established for that year and are recognized as a Best Place to Work for
LGBTQ equality. The HRC Foundation is the educational arm of America’s
largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for
lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. View the entire
2018 CEI here.
In addition to this honor, Allianz Life has earned three top workplace
awards in 2017. The company was named on the 100 Best Companies to Work
For® list by FORTUNE, on the Star Tribune’s Top 100
Workplace list and on the Working Mother 100 Best Companies of 2017 list.
