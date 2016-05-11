American Eagle Outfitters Invites You to Listen to Its First Quarter 2016 Earnings Conference Call

Por: Latinowire

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In conjunction with American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) first quarter
2016 earnings release, you are invited to listen to a broadcast of the
conference call live over the Internet on Wednesday, May 18, 2016 at
4:15 p.m. ET.

  • What: American Eagle Outfitters First Quarter 2016 Earnings Conference
    Call
  • When: 4:15 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 18, 2016
  • Where: http://investors.ae.com
  • How: Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the Internet at the
    address above, or call:

    • Domestic Dial-In Number: (877) 407-0789
      Domestic Replay
      Number: (877) 870-5176, conference ID number 13632663
    • International Dial-In Number: (201) 689-8562
      International
      Replay Number: (858) 384-5517, conference ID number 13632663

The call will be archived and made available online at http://investors.ae.com

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global
specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories
and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle
Outfitters® and Aerie® brands. The company operates more than 1,000
stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, Hong Kong and the
United Kingdom, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its
websites. American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie merchandise also is
available at 148 international stores operated by licensees in 22
countries. For more information, please visit www.ae.com.

Contacts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.
Kristen Zaccagnini, 412-432-3300

