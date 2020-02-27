Amscot Financial Contributes Mini-Grants to Nine Non-Profit Service Groups

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Amscot Financial, a leading provider of convenient, consumer-oriented financial services, recently awarded mini-grants ranging from $250 to $1,000 in support of nine separate non-profit service organizations throughout Florida.

“Non-profits play a vital role by supporting and enrichening our local communities. We’re honored to partner with these organizations and contribute to each of their missions,” said Founder and CEO of Amscot Financial, Ian MacKechnie.

Mini-grants were given to the following organizations:

Beverly Robinson Campbell Foundation, Inc., Orange County: Their goal is to increase the number of students that participate in cultural arts programs and to increase the number of college, and post-baccalaureate graduates, among underserved youth. They conduct college tours, college-readiness workshops and have awarded scholarships annually since their inception. For more information, please visit: www.brcfoundation.weebly.com

The Centre For Women, Inc., Hillsborough County: This nonprofit organization offers a diverse array of programs to help women in the Tampa Bay area succeed personally and professionally. Their programs and services encourage, educate and empower. Their programs include: The Women's Business Centre, Women's Leadership programs, Employment services, Counseling & Wellness, The Centre for Girls and Construction Services and more. For additional information, please visit: www.thecentre.org

Early Learning Coalition of Orange County, Orange County: They are dedicated to the success of every child by connecting families to preschool programs and other resources that provide equal educational opportunities. For more information, please visit: www.elcoforangecounty.org

Early Learning Coalition of Seminole County, Seminole County: The mission of this organization is to provide access to quality early learning and childcare for low-income families in Seminole County, Florida, through financial assistance. This translates to higher employment and greater self-sufficiency for local families. For more information, please visit: www.seminoleearlylearning.org

Impact Academy, Hillsborough County: This school helps kids with severe special needs including autism, cerebral palsy, fragile X syndrome and many other conditions. In addition to academic support the school strives to provide other enrichening experiences for kids to enjoy regardless of disability. For more information, please visit: www.impactacademyschool.org

The Inspire Foundation, Inc., Hernando County: This foundation brings music and the arts to those with special needs to give young adults the knowledge and experience necessary to pursue a future in the arts. For more information, please visit: www.theinspirefoundationfl.org

Kids With A Call, Inc., Hillsborough County: During the summer months, when schools are closed, this organization provides educational summer programs that engage children, ages 5 to 15. Programs and activities include whole language, literature, science, math, social studies, Spanish, nutrition, music, Bible studies, chorus and art. For more information, please visit: www.kidswithacall.com

Learning Empowered – McCabe UMCM Suncoast Early Learning McCabe Center, Pinellas: Learning Empowered ensures communities have the mechanisms needed to cope with and overcome the challenges of trauma and poverty. Their mission is to empower children and families with the foundational knowledge needed to become self-sustaining, positive members of the community with the skills needed for employability and lifelong educational success. Between their four early childhood centers, they service roughly 225 families. For more information, please visit: www.learning-empowered.org

USF Upward Bound Program (UPB), Hillsborough County: UBP strives to create an inclusive, holistic, and innovative learning environment that prepares underserved students for postsecondary access and success. They serve Hillsborough County high school students in low income households or households in which neither parent hold a bachelor's degree. Programs provided include instruction, tutoring, counseling, mentoring, cultural enrichment, camps, tours and a college residential experience. For more information, please visit: www.usf.edu/undergrad/ub/

Amscot is Florida’s leading non-bank financial services company. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Amscot Financial provides convenient, consumer-oriented financial services, including cash advances, check cashing, bill payment, money transfers, prepaid access cards and money orders. Amscot Financial currently operates 237 retail financial service centers throughout the state and employs close to 2,000 associates. Amscot Financial has been recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as one of Tampa Bay’s Best Places to Work for five years (2008-2012) and was recently named one of Americas’ Best Midsize Employers by Forbes. For more information on Amscot’s products and services, community involvement, and career opportunities, please visit www.Amscot.com.