Angie’s List Helps Service Providers Get Leads With New LeadFeed Product

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Angie’s List (NASDAQ: ANGI) today announced the launch of LeadFeed, a

product designed to capture demand from free online visitors and turn

that demand into leads for service providers.

“We are unlocking a powerful new source of business for highly rated

service providers, while introducing millions of non-members to the

strength and breadth of the Angie’s List network,” said Scott Durchslag,

Angie’s List president and Chief Executive Officer.

Each year more than 100 million unique visitors come to Angie’s List

searching for home improvement services. More than 85 percent of those

consumers are not yet Angie’s List members. LeadFeed is designed to

connect those non-members to service providers.

When visiting the Angie’s List website, non-members will receive a

message which will prompt them to start their project by submitting the

details of their service request. Angie’s List will send these project

details to its network of qualified service providers. Based on their

interest and availability, participating service providers will then

quickly reach out to the consumer.

“LeadFeed enables us to directly connect these visitors to highly-rated

service providers while monetizing more of the massive amount of traffic

that comes to our website,” explained Durchslag. “It also allows

non-members an easy way to sample a small piece of the value we offer.”

Developed in response to direct feedback from service providers,

LeadFeed builds upon the benefits that Angie’s List advertisers already

realize from members. Service providers can access leads if and when

they choose, providing flexibility and control to complement their

existing business with incremental new, non-member leads. Approximately

25 categories are covered, including plumbing, painting, HVAC,

remodeling and electrical. Service providers will pay from $7 to $100

per lead, depending on the category and project, as well as a platform

fee of $499 per year or $49.99 per month. A background check is required.

“Just last month, we announced Angie’s Fair Price Guarantee and the

Angie’s Service Quality Guarantee, which demonstrate exclusive

membership protections,” continued Durchslag. “Today’s announcement is

another step in our strategy to deliver more value to our customers.”

Angie’s List CEO Scott Durchslag will be discussing LeadFeed at the RBC

Capital Markets’ Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications

Conference in New York today at 10:20 am. The discussion will be webcast

live and also is available on the Angie’s List Investor Relations site.

About Angie’s List

Angie’s List helps facilitate happy transactions between more than three

million consumers nationwide and its collection of highly-rated service

providers in 720 categories of service, ranging from home improvement to

health care. Built on a foundation of more than 10 million verified

reviews of local service, Angie’s List connects consumers directly to

its online marketplace of services from member-reviewed providers, and

offers unique tools and support designed to improve the local service

experience for both consumers and service professionals.

