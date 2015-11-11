Angie’s List Helps Service Providers Get Leads With New LeadFeed Product

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Angie’s List (NASDAQ: ANGI) today announced the launch of LeadFeed, a
product designed to capture demand from free online visitors and turn
that demand into leads for service providers.
“We are unlocking a powerful new source of business for highly rated
service providers, while introducing millions of non-members to the
strength and breadth of the Angie’s List network,” said Scott Durchslag,
Angie’s List president and Chief Executive Officer.
Each year more than 100 million unique visitors come to Angie’s List
searching for home improvement services. More than 85 percent of those
consumers are not yet Angie’s List members. LeadFeed is designed to
connect those non-members to service providers.
When visiting the Angie’s List website, non-members will receive a
message which will prompt them to start their project by submitting the
details of their service request. Angie’s List will send these project
details to its network of qualified service providers. Based on their
interest and availability, participating service providers will then
quickly reach out to the consumer.
“LeadFeed enables us to directly connect these visitors to highly-rated
service providers while monetizing more of the massive amount of traffic
that comes to our website,” explained Durchslag. “It also allows
non-members an easy way to sample a small piece of the value we offer.”
Developed in response to direct feedback from service providers,
LeadFeed builds upon the benefits that Angie’s List advertisers already
realize from members. Service providers can access leads if and when
they choose, providing flexibility and control to complement their
existing business with incremental new, non-member leads. Approximately
25 categories are covered, including plumbing, painting, HVAC,
remodeling and electrical. Service providers will pay from $7 to $100
per lead, depending on the category and project, as well as a platform
fee of $499 per year or $49.99 per month. A background check is required.
“Just last month, we announced Angie’s Fair Price Guarantee and the
Angie’s Service Quality Guarantee, which demonstrate exclusive
membership protections,” continued Durchslag. “Today’s announcement is
another step in our strategy to deliver more value to our customers.”
Angie’s List CEO Scott Durchslag will be discussing LeadFeed at the RBC
Capital Markets’ Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications
Conference in New York today at 10:20 am. The discussion will be webcast
live and also is available on the Angie’s List Investor Relations site.
About Angie’s List
Angie’s List helps facilitate happy transactions between more than three
million consumers nationwide and its collection of highly-rated service
providers in 720 categories of service, ranging from home improvement to
health care. Built on a foundation of more than 10 million verified
reviews of local service, Angie’s List connects consumers directly to
its online marketplace of services from member-reviewed providers, and
offers unique tools and support designed to improve the local service
experience for both consumers and service professionals.
Contacts
Angie’s List
Investor Relations:
Leslie Arena, 317-808-4527
lesliea@angieslist.com
or
Public
Relations:
Debra DeCourcy, APR, 317-713-0479
debra.decourcy@angieslist.com