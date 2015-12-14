Angie’s List Names Chief Technology Officer and Adds Bench Strength in Product & Technology

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Angie’s List (Nasdaq:ANGI) continues its evolution into a leading
technology and product-driven company and today announced six promotions
and new hires to support its transformation.
Darin Brown has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer. In this role
Brown will have responsibility for all of Engineering and Enterprise
Technology. He joined Angie’s List in January and previously served as
senior vice president of Technology. He came to Angie List from
Salesforce, formerly ExactTarget, where he served in various leadership
roles including vice president of the Interactive Marketing Hub (now
Salesforce Marketing Cloud) product line.
Brown led several key initiatives while at Salesforce, including
development of the company’s flagship Interactive Marketing Hub, Fuel
UX, and Journey Builder products. He has more than 20 years of
engineering experience in consumer search, decision analytics and
enterprise software. He received his engineering degree from Purdue
University.
“Darin has proven he has the exceptional capability to lead a true,
continuous delivery process and is leading the successful rollout of our
new platform, AL 4.0,” said Angie’s List president and CEO Scott
Durchslag. “He has thoroughly adopted the company’s philosophy of
test-iterate-learn with real time code drops.”
Durchslag also announced the promotion of Robin Fleming to senior vice
president of Technology. Fleming previously served as vice president of
Site Operations, Development Operations and Quality. She came to Angie’s
List in April from Teradata’s Marketing Applications Division, formerly
Aprimo, where she served in vice president roles over Cloud Services,
Quality and Security.
Robin has more than 27 years of engineering experience, delivering
enterprise software and global cloud services for Fortune 500 companies.
She has experience in cloud technology, configuration management,
continuous delivery, security, quality and consumer internet experience
at Match.com.
Chris Navta has been promoted to vice president of Architecture. He
previously served as lead architect for Angie’s List and has been
instrumental in the redesign of the company’s technology platform. Chris
has 15 years of product, innovation and engineering experience in
consumer internet companies.
Angie’s List also is pleased to announce these new additions to its
Product team:
Anand Tharanathan has joined the company as vice president of User
Experience. In this position, Tharanathan will play a key role in
developing a more design-driven and innovative user experience. He comes
to Angie’s List from Fjord Design and Accenture Interactive, where he
served as a design director, facilitating user experience strategy,
user-centered design & innovation.
Tharanathan is an adjunct faculty at the Institute of Design at IIT in
Chicago. He has a Ph.D. in Human Factors and a MS in Industrial
Engineering, and has several peer-reviewed articles and international
conference proceedings to his credit on human centered design and
innovation.
Craig Sturgis comes to Angie’s List from Haven, an Indiana-based startup
company that used data to help manage consumers’ homes, where he was a
co-founder, head of product and principal engineer. He also formerly
worked at Smarter HQ and Teradata. As director of Partner Products at
Angie’s List, he is working to design and build a new platform for
strategic partnerships. Sturgis earned his bachelor’s degree in Computer
Science from Purdue University.
Tyler Roark joins Angie’s List from Ontario Systems, LLC, where he was
the senior director of Product Management. At Ontario Systems, he
established and led the vision for enterprise products at the company,
leading a team of product managers and establishing standards for user
roadmaps. As senior director of Product Management at Angie’s List,
Roark and his team are responsible for helping the company deliver
positive customer experiences by developing software solutions for
internal agents. Roark earned his bachelor’s degree in English from Ball
State University.
“I am extremely proud of what we have been able to accomplish in
engineering over the past few months and it could not have happened
without the leadership provided by Darin, Robin and Chris,” Durchslag
said. “In addition, with Anand, Craig and Tyler joining our
strengthening product team led by Shelly Towns, I’m excited about what
the future holds for our members and service providers as we scale our
new platform and innovate our new user experience.”
About Angie’s List
Angie’s List helps facilitate happy transactions between more than
three million consumers nationwide and its collection of highly rated
service providers in 720 categories of service, ranging from home
improvement to health care. Built on a foundation of 10 million verified
reviews of local service, Angie’s List connects consumers directly to
its online marketplace of services from member-reviewed providers, and
offers unique tools and support designed to improve the local service
experience for both consumers and service professionals.
Contacts
Angie’s List
Debra DeCourcy, APR, 317-713-0479
Corporate
Communications
debra.decourcy@angieslist.com
or
Leslie
Arena, 317-808-4527
Investor Relations
lesliea@angieslist.com
www.angieslist.com