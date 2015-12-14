Angie’s List Names Chief Technology Officer and Adds Bench Strength in Product & Technology

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Angie’s List (Nasdaq:ANGI) continues its evolution into a leading

technology and product-driven company and today announced six promotions

and new hires to support its transformation.

Darin Brown has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer. In this role

Brown will have responsibility for all of Engineering and Enterprise

Technology. He joined Angie’s List in January and previously served as

senior vice president of Technology. He came to Angie List from

Salesforce, formerly ExactTarget, where he served in various leadership

roles including vice president of the Interactive Marketing Hub (now

Salesforce Marketing Cloud) product line.

Brown led several key initiatives while at Salesforce, including

development of the company’s flagship Interactive Marketing Hub, Fuel

UX, and Journey Builder products. He has more than 20 years of

engineering experience in consumer search, decision analytics and

enterprise software. He received his engineering degree from Purdue

University.

“Darin has proven he has the exceptional capability to lead a true,

continuous delivery process and is leading the successful rollout of our

new platform, AL 4.0,” said Angie’s List president and CEO Scott

Durchslag. “He has thoroughly adopted the company’s philosophy of

test-iterate-learn with real time code drops.”

Durchslag also announced the promotion of Robin Fleming to senior vice

president of Technology. Fleming previously served as vice president of

Site Operations, Development Operations and Quality. She came to Angie’s

List in April from Teradata’s Marketing Applications Division, formerly

Aprimo, where she served in vice president roles over Cloud Services,

Quality and Security.

Robin has more than 27 years of engineering experience, delivering

enterprise software and global cloud services for Fortune 500 companies.

She has experience in cloud technology, configuration management,

continuous delivery, security, quality and consumer internet experience

at Match.com.

Chris Navta has been promoted to vice president of Architecture. He

previously served as lead architect for Angie’s List and has been

instrumental in the redesign of the company’s technology platform. Chris

has 15 years of product, innovation and engineering experience in

consumer internet companies.

Angie’s List also is pleased to announce these new additions to its

Product team:

Anand Tharanathan has joined the company as vice president of User

Experience. In this position, Tharanathan will play a key role in

developing a more design-driven and innovative user experience. He comes

to Angie’s List from Fjord Design and Accenture Interactive, where he

served as a design director, facilitating user experience strategy,

user-centered design & innovation.

Tharanathan is an adjunct faculty at the Institute of Design at IIT in

Chicago. He has a Ph.D. in Human Factors and a MS in Industrial

Engineering, and has several peer-reviewed articles and international

conference proceedings to his credit on human centered design and

innovation.

Craig Sturgis comes to Angie’s List from Haven, an Indiana-based startup

company that used data to help manage consumers’ homes, where he was a

co-founder, head of product and principal engineer. He also formerly

worked at Smarter HQ and Teradata. As director of Partner Products at

Angie’s List, he is working to design and build a new platform for

strategic partnerships. Sturgis earned his bachelor’s degree in Computer

Science from Purdue University.

Tyler Roark joins Angie’s List from Ontario Systems, LLC, where he was

the senior director of Product Management. At Ontario Systems, he

established and led the vision for enterprise products at the company,

leading a team of product managers and establishing standards for user

roadmaps. As senior director of Product Management at Angie’s List,

Roark and his team are responsible for helping the company deliver

positive customer experiences by developing software solutions for

internal agents. Roark earned his bachelor’s degree in English from Ball

State University.

“I am extremely proud of what we have been able to accomplish in

engineering over the past few months and it could not have happened

without the leadership provided by Darin, Robin and Chris,” Durchslag

said. “In addition, with Anand, Craig and Tyler joining our

strengthening product team led by Shelly Towns, I’m excited about what

the future holds for our members and service providers as we scale our

new platform and innovate our new user experience.”

About Angie’s List

Angie’s List helps facilitate happy transactions between more than

three million consumers nationwide and its collection of highly rated

service providers in 720 categories of service, ranging from home

improvement to health care. Built on a foundation of 10 million verified

reviews of local service, Angie’s List connects consumers directly to

its online marketplace of services from member-reviewed providers, and

offers unique tools and support designed to improve the local service

experience for both consumers and service professionals.

