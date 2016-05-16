Angie’s List Names Marla Thompson Sr. Vice President of Partnerships

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Building on its plans to enhance service offerings for its customers,
Angie’s List (NASDAQ: ANGI) today announced the appointment of Marla
Thompson as senior vice president of Partnerships.
Thompson’s priority will be to identify and incorporate new strategic
relationships to bring Angie’s List service offerings to the next level
of customer demand and satisfaction. A specialist in building brands
through innovation, Thompson has partnered with leading executive teams
to craft insightful engagement strategies that deliver unprecedented
performance throughout her career. She will report to Angie’s List COO
Mark Howell.
“We’re thrilled to bring someone of Marla’s caliber on to the Angie’s
List executive team,” Howell said. “In her new role, Marla will be
running our Partnerships team, leveraging our unique Angie’s List
platform and home services data to attract best-in-breed partners that
will help us quickly expand our service offerings. She will build on our
existing relationships, while strategically adding new partners that
will be tightly integrated in to the business.”
“I’m delighted to be joining Angie’s List at such an exciting time in
the company’s evolution,” Thompson said. “I look forward to working with
the team to build upon the company’s success and extend the benefits of
Angie’s List to new and existing partners.”
Thompson comes to Angie’s List after 14 years with Catalina, the
personalized digital media company, where she had most recently served
as senior vice president, U.S. Strategy. In this role, she drove
strategic alignment among Sales, Marketing, Product, Technology and
Operations. In previous positions at Catalina, she led the Mobile and
Online teams globally, integrated a large acquisition into the
organization, built digital channels and launched new products across
the globe. In prior roles, she and her team represented clients with
U.S. revenues in excess of $65 billion.
Prior to Catalina, Marla worked in brand management at Procter & Gamble
and Campbell Soup Company. She built C-level management teams as an
executive recruiter for Russell Reynolds Associates.
Marla received her Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering
from Purdue University and her MBA degree from Harvard Business School.
She is on the national board of directors for the Network of Executive
Women, serving as regional chair. She previously completed three terms
on the board of directors for the Harvard Business School Club of
Chicago. Marla, her husband and three children will move to Indianapolis
from Tampa, Fla.
About Angie’s List
Finding a pro for a job well done is made easy online by visiting
Angieslist.com. More than three million consumers nationwide use Angie’s
List, a leading provider of reviews, offers and information in over 700
service categories to help them improve their homes. Built on a
foundation of more than 10 million verified reviews of local service,
Angie’s List connects consumers directly to its online marketplace of
services, and offers unique tools and support designed to improve the
local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.
