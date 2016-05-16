Angie’s List Names Marla Thompson Sr. Vice President of Partnerships

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Building on its plans to enhance service offerings for its customers,

Angie’s List (NASDAQ: ANGI) today announced the appointment of Marla

Thompson as senior vice president of Partnerships.

Thompson’s priority will be to identify and incorporate new strategic

relationships to bring Angie’s List service offerings to the next level

of customer demand and satisfaction. A specialist in building brands

through innovation, Thompson has partnered with leading executive teams

to craft insightful engagement strategies that deliver unprecedented

performance throughout her career. She will report to Angie’s List COO

Mark Howell.

“We’re thrilled to bring someone of Marla’s caliber on to the Angie’s

List executive team,” Howell said. “In her new role, Marla will be

running our Partnerships team, leveraging our unique Angie’s List

platform and home services data to attract best-in-breed partners that

will help us quickly expand our service offerings. She will build on our

existing relationships, while strategically adding new partners that

will be tightly integrated in to the business.”

“I’m delighted to be joining Angie’s List at such an exciting time in

the company’s evolution,” Thompson said. “I look forward to working with

the team to build upon the company’s success and extend the benefits of

Angie’s List to new and existing partners.”

Thompson comes to Angie’s List after 14 years with Catalina, the

personalized digital media company, where she had most recently served

as senior vice president, U.S. Strategy. In this role, she drove

strategic alignment among Sales, Marketing, Product, Technology and

Operations. In previous positions at Catalina, she led the Mobile and

Online teams globally, integrated a large acquisition into the

organization, built digital channels and launched new products across

the globe. In prior roles, she and her team represented clients with

U.S. revenues in excess of $65 billion.

Prior to Catalina, Marla worked in brand management at Procter & Gamble

and Campbell Soup Company. She built C-level management teams as an

executive recruiter for Russell Reynolds Associates.

Marla received her Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering

from Purdue University and her MBA degree from Harvard Business School.

She is on the national board of directors for the Network of Executive

Women, serving as regional chair. She previously completed three terms

on the board of directors for the Harvard Business School Club of

Chicago. Marla, her husband and three children will move to Indianapolis

from Tampa, Fla.

About Angie’s List

Finding a pro for a job well done is made easy online by visiting

Angieslist.com. More than three million consumers nationwide use Angie’s

List, a leading provider of reviews, offers and information in over 700

service categories to help them improve their homes. Built on a

foundation of more than 10 million verified reviews of local service,

Angie’s List connects consumers directly to its online marketplace of

services, and offers unique tools and support designed to improve the

local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

