Anna Blender of Young & Rubicam Joins as a Featured Speaker for 2016 Global Business Forum Organized by Freshfields and Columbia University

Presentation on Y&R Research Shows Surprising New Trends in Global

Consumer Preferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Columbia University’s

Richard Paul Richman Center for Business, Law, and Public Policy, a

collaboration between Columbia Business School and Columbia Law School,

are pleased to announce that Anna Blender, senior vice president

at BAV Consulting, a Y&R company, will speak at the inaugural Global

Business Forum, to be held on April 5 at the St. Regis New York.





Ms. Blender, the leader of Y&R’s Nation Branding Practice, will discuss

several surprising new trends in consumer perceptions and preferences.

Drawing on extensive new consumer research, Ms. Blender will provide

valuable insights into how the global consumer is changing, and what the

implications are for businesses operating across the world.

Olivia Radin, Freshfields partner and Vice-Chair of the Global Business

Forum, said, “I am very excited about Anna’s presentation. She has

identified some fascinating new trends in the way that consumers are

behaving across the globe, and will address what they value and how the

information age is changing global buying preferences. This adds yet

another dimension to the Forum’s discussion of how leading businesses

approach their global strategy.”

Most recently, BAV and Y&R collaborated with U.S. News & World

Report and the Wharton School’s SEI Center for Advanced Studies in

Management to develop “Best Countries,” a new U.S. News rankings

platform to serve engaged citizens, business leaders, and policy makers

from around the world. “Best Countries” was launched at Davos in January.

Freshfields and the Richman Center created the Global Business Forum to

provide an opportunity for senior business executives to explore and

discuss how to manage risk and maximize returns in the international

economy. The Global Business Forum is chaired by Edward Morrison,

Charles Evans Gerber Professor of Law and Co-Director of the Richard

Paul Richman Center for Business, Law, and Policy at Columbia

University, and Mitchell Presser, partner and head of US M&A at

Freshfields. The inaugural Global Business Forum on April 5 will feature

an elite group of business figures and thinkers as panelists, who will

discuss trends in international M&A, cyber security, global operations,

and regulatory challenges.

For more information on the 2016 Global Business Forum, please visit http://www.freshfields.com/globalbusinessforum/.

About Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP

Freshfields’ US practice acts for the world’s leading national and

multinational corporations, private equity firms and financial

institutions, as well as governments and their agencies both in the

United States and overseas. Our New York and Washington, DC lawyers are

top-banded across every major directory, with practices that cover the

full gamut of transactional and litigation matters, focused on M&A and

corporate governance; infrastructure; capital markets; project,

leveraged and acquisition finance transactions, and general banking

transactions; white collar defense; international arbitration; civil

litigation; antitrust; and corporate tax.

About the Richard Paul Richman Center for Business, Law, and Public

Policy

The Richard Paul Richman Center for Business, Law, and Public Policy, a

partnership between Columbia Business School and Columbia Law School,

fosters collaboration among Columbia University’s distinguished business

and legal scholars to generate curricular innovations and advanced

research that have the potential to inform public policy as well as the

theory and practice of business and law. In pursuing this goal, the

Center promotes broad-ranging dialogue with alumni and other leaders

from industry, government, media, and academia — all of whom can provide

unique insights and expertise.

The Richman Center provides a platform for the exchange of ideas on the

most timely and relevant matters, while inspiring future generations of

students to pursue careers at the nexus of business, law, and public

policy. Findings originating at the Center will be disseminated through

conferences and symposia, Columbia-authored case studies, decision

briefs, and policy white papers.

