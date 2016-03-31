Anna Blender of Young & Rubicam Joins as a Featured Speaker for 2016 Global Business Forum Organized by Freshfields and Columbia University

Presentation on Y&R Research Shows Surprising New Trends in Global
Consumer Preferences
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Columbia University’s
Richard Paul Richman Center for Business, Law, and Public Policy, a
collaboration between Columbia Business School and Columbia Law School,
are pleased to announce that Anna Blender, senior vice president
at BAV Consulting, a Y&R company, will speak at the inaugural Global
Business Forum, to be held on April 5 at the St. Regis New York.
Ms. Blender, the leader of Y&R’s Nation Branding Practice, will discuss
several surprising new trends in consumer perceptions and preferences.
Drawing on extensive new consumer research, Ms. Blender will provide
valuable insights into how the global consumer is changing, and what the
implications are for businesses operating across the world.
Olivia Radin, Freshfields partner and Vice-Chair of the Global Business
Forum, said, “I am very excited about Anna’s presentation. She has
identified some fascinating new trends in the way that consumers are
behaving across the globe, and will address what they value and how the
information age is changing global buying preferences. This adds yet
another dimension to the Forum’s discussion of how leading businesses
approach their global strategy.”
Most recently, BAV and Y&R collaborated with U.S. News & World
Report and the Wharton School’s SEI Center for Advanced Studies in
Management to develop “Best Countries,” a new U.S. News rankings
platform to serve engaged citizens, business leaders, and policy makers
from around the world. “Best Countries” was launched at Davos in January.
Freshfields and the Richman Center created the Global Business Forum to
provide an opportunity for senior business executives to explore and
discuss how to manage risk and maximize returns in the international
economy. The Global Business Forum is chaired by Edward Morrison,
Charles Evans Gerber Professor of Law and Co-Director of the Richard
Paul Richman Center for Business, Law, and Policy at Columbia
University, and Mitchell Presser, partner and head of US M&A at
Freshfields. The inaugural Global Business Forum on April 5 will feature
an elite group of business figures and thinkers as panelists, who will
discuss trends in international M&A, cyber security, global operations,
and regulatory challenges.
For more information on the 2016 Global Business Forum, please visit http://www.freshfields.com/globalbusinessforum/.
