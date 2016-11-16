Ascensus College Savings Launches HowToSaveForCollege.com

New consumer education website provides 529 information and resources

DRESHER, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ascensus

College Savings, the nation’s largest administrator of 529 plans,

has launched HowToSaveForCollege.com,

a new website devoted to educating families on the importance of saving

for college and the potential benefits of saving through a 529 plan

account. The site empowers consumers to save for higher education

expenses, providing easy to understand explanations of college costs and

reinforcing the benefits of the 529 college savings vehicle.

After servicing 529 plans across the country for 14 years, Ascensus

College Savings hopes that HowToSaveForCollege.com will help to make

college savings information more accessible, and will make it easier for

the average saver to find consumer-oriented resources in one place. The

site outlines what potential savers can expect of the investment process

and highlights best practices and essential tools for success, including

a college

savings estimate calculator, a list

of available 529 plans, and clarification

on the most common misconceptions.

“Saving for college is possible for all families, and

HowToSaveForCollege.com underscores that belief with useful,

understandable, and actionable information,” said Jeff Howkins,

president of Ascensus College Savings. “We are always working to

increase awareness of 529s and educate the public about their

substantial benefits for families.”

HowToSaveForCollege.com was unveiled on November 9. Visit the site at HowToSaveForCollege.com.

“Every little bit helps when it comes to saving for higher education,

and we are thrilled to be offering the educational resources and tools

the American public needs through our new site,” Howkins added.

