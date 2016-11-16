Ascensus College Savings Launches HowToSaveForCollege.com

New consumer education website provides 529 information and resources
DRESHER, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ascensus
College Savings, the nation’s largest administrator of 529 plans,
has launched HowToSaveForCollege.com,
a new website devoted to educating families on the importance of saving
for college and the potential benefits of saving through a 529 plan
account. The site empowers consumers to save for higher education
expenses, providing easy to understand explanations of college costs and
reinforcing the benefits of the 529 college savings vehicle.
After servicing 529 plans across the country for 14 years, Ascensus
College Savings hopes that HowToSaveForCollege.com will help to make
college savings information more accessible, and will make it easier for
the average saver to find consumer-oriented resources in one place. The
site outlines what potential savers can expect of the investment process
and highlights best practices and essential tools for success, including
a college
savings estimate calculator, a list
of available 529 plans, and clarification
on the most common misconceptions.
“Saving for college is possible for all families, and
HowToSaveForCollege.com underscores that belief with useful,
understandable, and actionable information,” said Jeff Howkins,
president of Ascensus College Savings. “We are always working to
increase awareness of 529s and educate the public about their
substantial benefits for families.”
HowToSaveForCollege.com was unveiled on November 9. Visit the site at HowToSaveForCollege.com.
“Every little bit helps when it comes to saving for higher education,
and we are thrilled to be offering the educational resources and tools
the American public needs through our new site,” Howkins added.
About Ascensus
Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings
services provider in the United States, helping nearly 7 million
Americans save for the future. With more than 35 years of experience,
the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored
solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers, and
individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and
program management services, supporting over 40,000 retirement plans and
over 3.8 million 529 college savings accounts. It also administers more
than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts and is home to one of
the largest ERISA consulting teams in the country. For more information
about Ascensus, visit www.ascensus.com.
For more information about 529 plans managed or administered by Ascensus
College Savings, call 1-877-529-2980 or visit www.ascensuscollegesavings.com.
Before investing in any 529 plan, you should consider whether your or
the designated beneficiary’s home state offers a 529 plan that provides
its taxpayers with state tax and other benefits that are only available
through the home state’s 529 plan. You also should consult your
financial, tax, or other advisor to learn more about how state-based
benefits (or any limitations) would apply to your specific
circumstances. You also may wish to contact directly your home state’s
529 plan(s), or any other 529 plan, to learn more about those plans’
features, benefits and limitations. Keep in mind that state-based
benefits should be one of many appropriately weighted factors to be
considered when making an investment decision.
Investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important
information such as specific benefits, limitations, rules and guidance
are included in a 529 plan’s offering statement; read and consider it
carefully before investing.
When you invest in a 529 plan you are purchasing municipal securities
whose value will vary with market conditions. Investment returns will
vary depending upon the performance of the portfolios in the 529 plan
you choose. Depending on market conditions, you could lose all or a
portion of your money by investing in a 529 plan. Account owners assume
all investment risks as well as responsibility for any federal and state
tax consequences. Carefully read any disclosure statements and detailed
information relative to your investment goals or needs, or consult with
a tax advisor for their specific tax applications or consequences.
