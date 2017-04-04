Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation and Merlin Entertainments to Bring SEA LIFE Aquarium & LEGOLAND Discovery Center to Shops at Rivercenter in 2018

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Developer Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation and international visitor

attractions operator Merlin Entertainments (Merlin) are proud to

announce that two of Merlin’s premier attractions – SEA LIFE Aquarium

and LEGOLAND® Discovery Center – will be

featured in Shops at Rivercenter, a premier shopping, dining and

entertainment destination on the world famous Riverwalk in downtown San

Antonio. SEA LIFE Aquarium and LEGOLAND Discovery Center are scheduled

to open in 2018.

Shops at Rivercenter is one of Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation’s

premier assets with their complete portfolio containing more than 100

buildings valued in excess of $10 billion. “We, at Ashkenazy

Acquisitions, are so excited and very much look forward to SEA LIFE

Aquarium and LEGOLAND Discovery Center providing an entertaining and

educational experience to visitors. These attractions will further

define the Shops at Rivercenter and downtown San Antonio as one of the

premier entertainment destinations throughout the US,” says Ben

Ashkenazy, CEO of Ashkenazy Acquisitions Corp. “We are pleased to be

partnering with a quality organization like Merlin Entertainments.”

Merlin Entertainments’ John Jakobsen, Chief New Openings Officer, said:

“Shops at Rivercenter’s location on the world-famous Riverwalk and its

close proximity to The Alamo, a national historic landmark, makes this

project especially exciting for us. It’s the ultimate family

destination- the ideal environment for our attractions.”

The SEA LIFE and LEGOLAND Discovery Center complex will

comprise over 65,000 square feet of interactive and educational

attraction space and is expected to be a major visitor destination

within Shops at Rivercenter.

SEA LIFE is the world’s biggest aquarium brand with more than 50

major attractions across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific

including: London, Paris, Bangkok, Auckland, Orlando and others. San

Antonio will be the second SEA LIFE aquarium in Texas with the first

located in Dallas. SEA LIFE will highlight spectacular displays

of diverse marine life for visitors to enjoy – everything from shrimp

and starfish to seahorses, sharks and rays. SEA LIFE will feature, as

its stunning centerpiece, a tropical ocean tank with a walk-through

underwater tunnel – taking visitors on a seamless journey under the sea

which entertains, inspires and teaches both young and old. The

attractions offer everything from spectacular viewing windows, giving a

glimpse into the ocean itself, to enlightening talks, to feeding

demonstrations and many other ways to interact directly with some of the

incredible featured sea life.

Conservation is also a central part of the SEA LIFE experience. Visitors

will experience SEA LIFE’s exciting Breed, Rescue and Protect activities

around the world, including the work of the SEA LIFE Trust – a

registered charity established by Merlin to raise awareness of issues

affecting the world’s marine life; to promote solutions, and where

relevant, provide funding for valuable marine conservation work across

the globe.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Merlin’s very popular and unique

indoor family attraction based on the world’s favorite toy, the LEGO®

brick, will also be coming to Shops at Rivercenter. Described by

the company as the ultimate indoor LEGO playground, it has been designed

specifically for families with children ages 3 to 10 to play together,

offering a fun, highly interactive and educational two to three-hour

experience. LEGOLAND Discovery Centers provide a range of play

areas including a 4D cinema; themed LEGO play areas, creative workshops

with a LEGO Master Model Builder; exciting LEGO-themed rides; special

party rooms for birthdays and other celebrations; as well as the popular

MINILAND exhibit which is designed to reflect the iconic buildings and

skyline of each individual attraction’s location.

About Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation

Headquartered in New York City, Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation is a

private real estate investment firm focusing on retail and office assets.

Ashkenazy Acquisition has acquired over 15 million square feet of

retail, hospitality, office and residential properties, located

throughout the United States and Canada. With a portfolio containing

more than 100 buildings valued in excess of $10 billion, Ashkenazy

Acquisition has a superior performance history in purchasing and

managing premier assets.

About Shops at Rivercenter

Located on the world famous River Walk and next to the Alamo in downtown

San Antonio, the Shops at Rivercenter features more than 100 stores

including 9 full service restaurants, Macy’s, Dave & Buster’s, H&M,

IMAX, AMC Theaters, and a 1,000-room Marriott Hotel. In the last two

years, more than two dozen new retailers and restaurants have been added

to the customer offerings, including San Antonio’s only Margaritaville.

The Shops at Rivercenter welcomes more than 12 million visitors every

year. For more information, visit www.shoprivercenter.com.

Anant Patel

Shops at Rivercenter General Manager

(210) 225-0689

apatel@shoprivercenter.com

About Merlin Entertainments plc

Merlin Entertainments plc is a global leader in location based, family

entertainment. As Europe’s Number 1 and the world’s second-largest

visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates over 100 attractions,

13 hotels and 5 holiday villages in 24 countries and across 4

continents. The company aims to deliver memorable experiences to its

more than 60 million visitors worldwide, through its iconic global and

local brands, and the commitment and passion of its c.27,000 employees

(peak season).

Visit www.merlinentertainments.biz

for more information.

Merlin has twenty seven attractions and two hotels in North America –

including two stunning LEGOLAND Resorts – LEGOLAND Florida with its

theme park, water park, hotel and holiday village; and LEGOLAND

California theme park with water park and the SEA LIFE aquarium and

themed hotel; Coca-Cola® Orlando Eye; Madame Tussauds celebrity wax

attractions in New York; Washington DC; Las Vegas; Hollywood; Orlando;

San Francisco and Nashville (Opening Spring 2017); LEGOLAND Discovery

Centers in Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; Phoenix, Arizona; Michigan;

Kansas City, Missouri; Atlanta; Boston; Westchester, New York; Toronto,

Canada and Philadelphia (Opening Spring 2017); a Dungeon in San

Francisco; and SEA LIFE aquariums in Phoenix, Arizona; Kansas City,

Missouri; Michigan; Dallas/Fort Worth; the Mall of America in

Minneapolis; Orlando, Florida and Charlotte – Concord, North Carolina –

underlining the company’s position as the world’s biggest global

aquarium operator.

Visit www.merlinentertainments.biz

for more information.

LEGO, the LEGO logo and LEGOLAND are trademarks of the LEGO Group. ©2017

The LEGO Group.

