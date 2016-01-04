AT&T Expands Portfolio of Ruggedized Mobile Devices with Launch of Kyocera DuraForce XD and DuraXE

Addition of large-screen Android smartphone and flip-style feature

phone ensure AT&T business and consumer customers can choose the right

device for the task at hand

SAN DIEGO & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kyocera

Communications, Inc. is rolling out two new rugged Kyocera devices

to complement AT&T’s1 existing rugged portfolio. The new

DuraForce XD, a ruggedized2 4G LTE Android™ smartphone with a

large 5.7-inch high-definition display, and the new DuraXE feature

phone, join Kyocera’s DuraForce smartphone to offer AT&T customers an

unprecedented range of rugged devices designed to withstand harsh

conditions. The DuraForce XD and its large display are ideal for viewing

documents, forms, schedules and other critical information on the job.

The DuraXE is a Push-To-Talk device designed for active people who wish

to stay connected in tough work environments. Both devices feature

dedicated side buttons supporting AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk (EPTT)3.

Both devices are available starting January 8th. The Kyocera

DuraForce XD is as low as $14.97/month with $0 down for well-qualified

with AT&T Next244 when they activate it on qualified

service. It also is available for $49.99 with a two-year wireless

service agreement (CRU Only5) and the purchase of AT&T

Enhanced Push-to-Talk6. The DuraXE is available for $13.50

per month for 20 months on an AT&T Installment plan7,

$49.99 with two-year wireless service agreement (CRU Only) and the

purchase of AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk.

“Staying in touch and online can be crucial to productivity and

profitability. DuraForce XD is designed to combine certified durability

in a large-display format at an incredible price,” said Chuck Becher,

vice president and general manager of sales and marketing, Kyocera

Communications. “By complementing the existing DuraForce smartphone with

the DuraForce XD and DuraXE, we enable AT&T to offer customers a device

for multiple applications and the confidence to know it’s built by

Kyocera, a recognized name in rugged mobile devices.”

DuraForce XD

DuraForce XD is designed to withstand dust, drop, shock, vibration,

temperature extremes, blowing rain, low pressure/high altitude, solar

radiation, salt fog, humidity and water immersion. Its durable design

lets users confidently operate the device without a protective case, and

provides not only “survivability” but also “usability” in harsh

environments. DuraForce XD’s large touchscreen display can even be

operated when wet or with gloved hands.

“The DuraForce XD is an exciting addition to our robust lineup of rugged

devices,” said Danessa Lambdin, vice president of enterprise mobility,

AT&T. “The 5.7-inch screen provides a unique and highly-functional

option between a tablet and a typical smartphone screen. It will make

information-management and connectivity in challenging environments a

little easier for our business customers.”

With its EPTT support, DuraForce XD lets users quickly and reliably

connect to individuals or groups with just a push of a button over 4G

LTE and Wi-Fi. DuraForce XD has extra-loud dual front speakers and a

large side button that make push-to-talk calls easy. The device also

features a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ processor with a 1.6 GHz quad-core CPU

and a sizeable 3,700mAh battery to keep up with long days.

DuraXE

DuraXE features a ruggedized design that’s become synonymous with

Kyocera phones. It boasts Military Standard 810G protection for dust,

shock, vibration, temperature extremes, blowing rain, low pressure,

solar radiation, salt fog and humidity, along with IP68 certification as

dustproof and waterproof for up to 30 minutes in up to six feet of

water. Its large, tactile keypad is designed for ease of use with gloved

hands. Its convenient top keys provide quick access to activate the

speaker phone or end calls. In addition to its internal color display, a

high-contrast external display makes it easy to read while outside on

the job.

The DuraXE features dual-mic noise cancellation and powerful dual front

speakers to help ensure that users can hear calls clearly—even in noisy

environments. The DuraXE is work-ready, providing a high degree of

toughness without sacrificing power or features.

“The DuraXE is ideal for anyone who can’t afford to let anything get in

the way of getting the job done,” added Becher. “It’s been carefully

designed to stand up to the challenges of tough work-force environments,

while performing reliably and easily to help workers excel on the job.”

It also provides great functionality with a 5MP auto-focus camera with

LED flash and video recorder that captures picture perfect quality of

life’s most important moments. Calendar tools with GPS services, web

connection and browser-based email help user’s stay productive on-the-go.

Both the DuraForce XD and the DuraXE are certified for use in hazardous

work locations where flammable gases, vapors, or mists are not normally

present in an explosive concentration but may accidentally materialize

(Non-incendive, Class I, Division 2, Groups A-D, T4).8

For more information on Kyocera’s DuraForce XD, DuraXE and complete

portfolio of durable and rugged devices for business, along with

accessory and where-to-purchase information, visit http://www.kyoceramobile.com/business.

For the complete array of AT&T offerings, visit www.att.com.

About Kyocera Communications, Inc.

Kyocera Communications,

Inc. is the headquarters for Kyocera-branded wireless devices in the

Americas. It is part of the global Kyocera Group, which was founded in

1959 and is a leading supplier of telecommunications equipment, copiers,

printers, solar power generating systems, electronic components,

semiconductor packages, cutting tools and industrial ceramics. With a

56-year history of quality and innovation, Kyocera is the U.S. market

leader in durable and waterproof mobile devices for consumers and

enterprises. Kyocera uniquely combines Military Standard 810G-certified

ruggedization and enterprise-grade security and application support with

consumer-tier pricing and availability from the nation’s leading

wireless service providers. For more information, follow the company at facebook.com/KyoceraMobile

or twitter.com/kyoceramobile.

Kyocera Corporation (NYSE: KYO) (TOKYO: 6971) (global.kyocera.com),

the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in

1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”).

By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them

with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of solar

power generating systems, mobile phones, printers, copiers, electronic

components, semiconductor packages, cutting tools and industrial

ceramics. During the year ended March 31, 2015, the company’s net sales

totaled 1.53 trillion yen (approx. USD12.7 billion). Kyocera appears on

the latest listing of the “Top 100 Global Innovators” by Thomson

Reuters, and is ranked #531 on Forbes magazine’s 2014 “Global 2000”

listing of the world’s largest publicly traded companies.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment,

mobile, high speed Internet and voice services. We’re the world’s

largest provider of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11

Latin American countries. In the U.S., our wireless network offers the

nation’s strongest LTE signal and the most reliable 4G LTE

network. We offer the best global wireless coverage*. And we help

businesses worldwide serve their customers better with our mobility and

secure cloud solutions.

Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at http://about.att.com.

Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/att

and YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/att.

© 2015 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe

logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T

Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. Kyocera is a

registered trademark of Kyocera Corporation. All other marks contained

herein are the property of their respective owners.

1AT&T products and services are provided or offered

by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not

by AT&T Inc.

2Meets US MIL-STD-810G to

withstand dust, shock, vibration, temperature extremes, blowing rain,

solar radiation, salt fog, humidity and water immersion. Certified

waterproof for IPX5, protection against water jets and IPX8, protection

against water immersion in up to 6 ft (1.8 m) for 30 minutes. Phone will

not operate under water and should be dried as quickly as possible when

wet. To ensure that your phone is waterproof, make sure the charger/data

port, audio jack and card slot covers are properly seated, with no

foreign objects obstructing the seals and battery door screw is locked

tight. Shock-resistant when dropped from ≤ 4 ft onto flat surface.

Device may not perform as shown in all extreme conditions.

3AT&T

Enhanced Push-to-Talk is available to Customers with a qualified AT&T

business or government agreement and their associated corporate

responsibility users (“CRUs”) and individual responsibility users

(“IRUs”). It may not be available for purchase in all areas, and

not all service features and functionality are available on all

supported devices. Use of AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk requires eligible

AT&T voice and data services, and acceptance of the End User License

Agreement. Additional hardware, software, subscription, and/or special

network connections may be required. Availability, security,

speed, timeliness, accuracy and reliability of service are not

guaranteed by AT&T. Go to http://att.com/eptt

for more details.

4Requires 30 month 0%

installment agreement and well-qualified credit. Additional purchase

options available. Wireless service is required and is extra. Tax

due at sale. If wireless service cancelled, device balance due. Other

charges and restrictions apply. Visit att.com/next for AT&T Next

requirements.

5Two-year wireless service

agreements remain an option for CRUs on FAN accounts and Customer IRU

accounts. Cannot be serviced in AT&T Retail or Authorized Retail Stores.

Customers must be directed to Premier to complete their upgrade or

activation. Custom IRU customers are serviceable in IRU Care.

6Recognizes

touch input while wearing gloves up to 3mm thick. The material, texture

and thickness of the glove, as well as how it fits your hand, will

impact performance. Individual results may vary. Touchscreen is not

designed to operate while phone is fully submerged.

7While

supplies last. Avail. only to business/gov’t customers w/ a qual.

AT&T wireless svc agmt (Svc Agmt) for their Corporate Responsibility

User (CRUs) lines of svc and to their Individual Responsibility Users.

Must purchase Kyocera DuraForce XD w/ 2-yr agmt/svc commitment &

activate it w/ qualified AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk service. May

not be combinable with other equipment promotions, discounts, or other

offers. Pricing subj. to change/discontinuation at any time. Additional

charges and terms and conditions apply. Standard contract terms

and conditions apply.

8Warning: Do not

charge, use USB / audio jack or open the battery door in Division 2

hazardous areas. For additional warnings see http://www.kyoceramobile.com/business/key-technologies/.

