AT&T Expands Portfolio of Ruggedized Mobile Devices with Launch of Kyocera DuraForce XD and DuraXE

Addition of large-screen Android smartphone and flip-style feature
phone ensure AT&T business and consumer customers can choose the right
device for the task at hand
SAN DIEGO & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kyocera
Communications, Inc. is rolling out two new rugged Kyocera devices
to complement AT&T’s1 existing rugged portfolio. The new
DuraForce XD, a ruggedized2 4G LTE Android™ smartphone with a
large 5.7-inch high-definition display, and the new DuraXE feature
phone, join Kyocera’s DuraForce smartphone to offer AT&T customers an
unprecedented range of rugged devices designed to withstand harsh
conditions. The DuraForce XD and its large display are ideal for viewing
documents, forms, schedules and other critical information on the job.
The DuraXE is a Push-To-Talk device designed for active people who wish
to stay connected in tough work environments. Both devices feature
dedicated side buttons supporting AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk (EPTT)3.
Both devices are available starting January 8th. The Kyocera
DuraForce XD is as low as $14.97/month with $0 down for well-qualified
with AT&T Next244 when they activate it on qualified
service. It also is available for $49.99 with a two-year wireless
service agreement (CRU Only5) and the purchase of AT&T
Enhanced Push-to-Talk6. The DuraXE is available for $13.50
per month for 20 months on an AT&T Installment plan7,
$49.99 with two-year wireless service agreement (CRU Only) and the
purchase of AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk.
“Staying in touch and online can be crucial to productivity and
profitability. DuraForce XD is designed to combine certified durability
in a large-display format at an incredible price,” said Chuck Becher,
vice president and general manager of sales and marketing, Kyocera
Communications. “By complementing the existing DuraForce smartphone with
the DuraForce XD and DuraXE, we enable AT&T to offer customers a device
for multiple applications and the confidence to know it’s built by
Kyocera, a recognized name in rugged mobile devices.”
DuraForce XD
DuraForce XD is designed to withstand dust, drop, shock, vibration,
temperature extremes, blowing rain, low pressure/high altitude, solar
radiation, salt fog, humidity and water immersion. Its durable design
lets users confidently operate the device without a protective case, and
provides not only “survivability” but also “usability” in harsh
environments. DuraForce XD’s large touchscreen display can even be
operated when wet or with gloved hands.
“The DuraForce XD is an exciting addition to our robust lineup of rugged
devices,” said Danessa Lambdin, vice president of enterprise mobility,
AT&T. “The 5.7-inch screen provides a unique and highly-functional
option between a tablet and a typical smartphone screen. It will make
information-management and connectivity in challenging environments a
little easier for our business customers.”
With its EPTT support, DuraForce XD lets users quickly and reliably
connect to individuals or groups with just a push of a button over 4G
LTE and Wi-Fi. DuraForce XD has extra-loud dual front speakers and a
large side button that make push-to-talk calls easy. The device also
features a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ processor with a 1.6 GHz quad-core CPU
and a sizeable 3,700mAh battery to keep up with long days.
DuraXE
DuraXE features a ruggedized design that’s become synonymous with
Kyocera phones. It boasts Military Standard 810G protection for dust,
shock, vibration, temperature extremes, blowing rain, low pressure,
solar radiation, salt fog and humidity, along with IP68 certification as
dustproof and waterproof for up to 30 minutes in up to six feet of
water. Its large, tactile keypad is designed for ease of use with gloved
hands. Its convenient top keys provide quick access to activate the
speaker phone or end calls. In addition to its internal color display, a
high-contrast external display makes it easy to read while outside on
the job.
The DuraXE features dual-mic noise cancellation and powerful dual front
speakers to help ensure that users can hear calls clearly—even in noisy
environments. The DuraXE is work-ready, providing a high degree of
toughness without sacrificing power or features.
“The DuraXE is ideal for anyone who can’t afford to let anything get in
the way of getting the job done,” added Becher. “It’s been carefully
designed to stand up to the challenges of tough work-force environments,
while performing reliably and easily to help workers excel on the job.”
It also provides great functionality with a 5MP auto-focus camera with
LED flash and video recorder that captures picture perfect quality of
life’s most important moments. Calendar tools with GPS services, web
connection and browser-based email help user’s stay productive on-the-go.
Both the DuraForce XD and the DuraXE are certified for use in hazardous
work locations where flammable gases, vapors, or mists are not normally
present in an explosive concentration but may accidentally materialize
(Non-incendive, Class I, Division 2, Groups A-D, T4).8
For more information on Kyocera’s DuraForce XD, DuraXE and complete
portfolio of durable and rugged devices for business, along with
accessory and where-to-purchase information, visit http://www.kyoceramobile.com/business.
For the complete array of AT&T offerings, visit www.att.com.
About Kyocera Communications, Inc.
Kyocera Communications,
Inc. is the headquarters for Kyocera-branded wireless devices in the
Americas. It is part of the global Kyocera Group, which was founded in
1959 and is a leading supplier of telecommunications equipment, copiers,
printers, solar power generating systems, electronic components,
semiconductor packages, cutting tools and industrial ceramics. With a
56-year history of quality and innovation, Kyocera is the U.S. market
leader in durable and waterproof mobile devices for consumers and
enterprises. Kyocera uniquely combines Military Standard 810G-certified
ruggedization and enterprise-grade security and application support with
consumer-tier pricing and availability from the nation’s leading
wireless service providers. For more information, follow the company at facebook.com/KyoceraMobile
or twitter.com/kyoceramobile.
Kyocera Corporation (NYSE: KYO) (TOKYO: 6971) (global.kyocera.com),
the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in
1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”).
By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them
with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of solar
power generating systems, mobile phones, printers, copiers, electronic
components, semiconductor packages, cutting tools and industrial
ceramics. During the year ended March 31, 2015, the company’s net sales
totaled 1.53 trillion yen (approx. USD12.7 billion). Kyocera appears on
the latest listing of the “Top 100 Global Innovators” by Thomson
Reuters, and is ranked #531 on Forbes magazine’s 2014 “Global 2000”
listing of the world’s largest publicly traded companies.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)
helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment,
mobile, high speed Internet and voice services. We’re the world’s
largest provider of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11
Latin American countries. In the U.S., our wireless network offers the
nation’s strongest LTE signal and the most reliable 4G LTE
network. We offer the best global wireless coverage*. And we help
businesses worldwide serve their customers better with our mobility and
secure cloud solutions.
Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at http://about.att.com.
Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/att
and YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/att.
© 2015 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe
logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T
Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. Kyocera is a
registered trademark of Kyocera Corporation. All other marks contained
herein are the property of their respective owners.
1AT&T products and services are provided or offered
by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not
by AT&T Inc.
2Meets US MIL-STD-810G to
withstand dust, shock, vibration, temperature extremes, blowing rain,
solar radiation, salt fog, humidity and water immersion. Certified
waterproof for IPX5, protection against water jets and IPX8, protection
against water immersion in up to 6 ft (1.8 m) for 30 minutes. Phone will
not operate under water and should be dried as quickly as possible when
wet. To ensure that your phone is waterproof, make sure the charger/data
port, audio jack and card slot covers are properly seated, with no
foreign objects obstructing the seals and battery door screw is locked
tight. Shock-resistant when dropped from ≤ 4 ft onto flat surface.
Device may not perform as shown in all extreme conditions.
3AT&T
Enhanced Push-to-Talk is available to Customers with a qualified AT&T
business or government agreement and their associated corporate
responsibility users (“CRUs”) and individual responsibility users
(“IRUs”). It may not be available for purchase in all areas, and
not all service features and functionality are available on all
supported devices. Use of AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk requires eligible
AT&T voice and data services, and acceptance of the End User License
Agreement. Additional hardware, software, subscription, and/or special
network connections may be required. Availability, security,
speed, timeliness, accuracy and reliability of service are not
guaranteed by AT&T. Go to http://att.com/eptt
for more details.
4Requires 30 month 0%
installment agreement and well-qualified credit. Additional purchase
options available. Wireless service is required and is extra. Tax
due at sale. If wireless service cancelled, device balance due. Other
charges and restrictions apply. Visit att.com/next for AT&T Next
requirements.
5Two-year wireless service
agreements remain an option for CRUs on FAN accounts and Customer IRU
accounts. Cannot be serviced in AT&T Retail or Authorized Retail Stores.
Customers must be directed to Premier to complete their upgrade or
activation. Custom IRU customers are serviceable in IRU Care.
6Recognizes
touch input while wearing gloves up to 3mm thick. The material, texture
and thickness of the glove, as well as how it fits your hand, will
impact performance. Individual results may vary. Touchscreen is not
designed to operate while phone is fully submerged.
7While
supplies last. Avail. only to business/gov’t customers w/ a qual.
AT&T wireless svc agmt (Svc Agmt) for their Corporate Responsibility
User (CRUs) lines of svc and to their Individual Responsibility Users.
Must purchase Kyocera DuraForce XD w/ 2-yr agmt/svc commitment &
activate it w/ qualified AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk service. May
not be combinable with other equipment promotions, discounts, or other
offers. Pricing subj. to change/discontinuation at any time. Additional
charges and terms and conditions apply. Standard contract terms
and conditions apply.
8Warning: Do not
charge, use USB / audio jack or open the battery door in Division 2
hazardous areas. For additional warnings see http://www.kyoceramobile.com/business/key-technologies/.
Contacts
John Chier, Kyocera Communications Inc.
858-882-3543
john.chier@kyocera.com
or
Sabrina
Suarez, Echo Media Group
714-573-0899 x227
sabrina@echomediaPR.com