Axalta Opens its Doors to Serviam Girls Academy

Students Visit Axalta’s Coatings Technology Center for a STEM-Filled

Day





GLEN MILLS, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–You may know the sentimental song with the lyrics, “Once when I was a

little girl, I asked my mother, what will I be.” Axalta Coating Systems

(NYSE: AXTA) hopes to help some girls answer that question. Earlier this

week, Axalta invited the middle school students of Serviam Girls Academy

to visit its Coatings Technology Center in Wilmington, Delaware to spend

time with researchers who regularly use science, technology, engineering

and mathematics (STEM) to help develop and advance Axalta’s products.

The experience is part of Serviam’s exploration project during the

school’s summer program.

“Serviam Girls Academy strives to provide exceptional educational

opportunities for our students and is able to do so through its many and

varied partnerships in the community,” said Peggy Hines Serviam Girls

Academy President. “One exemplary partner, Axalta, continues to open

doors for our girls both through their support of the school, and now

with an immersion experience at their Coatings Technology Center. People

notice the paint on their cars, but they may not think about what goes

into developing it. Through Axalta’s invitation, Serviam students were

exposed to a whole new world of paint and coating systems and to the

numerous career possibilities in science, engineering and business. We

are grateful for Axalta and their ongoing support of Serviam.”

Although more women are entering STEM fields than ever before, Axalta

wants to continue to do its part to expose and enlighten future

generations. Students participated in hands-on experiments, learned from

Axalta scientists and got a true sense of what it is like to work in a

high-tech research environment.

“We were honored to host the Serviam Girls Academy and have these young

ladies spend time with us at our laboratory,” said Joanne Hardy, Axalta

Global Research and Development Director. “A diversified workforce and

the talent that comes with it is a vital component of a competitive

organization. STEM education plays a critical role to inspire young

students to embrace technology and to ultimately pursue careers in STEM

fields. Our researchers enjoyed encouraging these young minds and

demonstrating the technology and science of coatings.“

About Serviam Girls Academy

Serviam is a tuition-free, independent middle school serving low-income

girls in grades five through eight. Through innovative programming and

partnerships with area businesses, museums and programs, students learn

core subject material as well as teamwork, leadership and communication

skills. They learn to think creatively and critically and how to apply

their education to everyday life. At Serviam, girls learn to be women

leaders who take charge of their own lives and serve others.

About Axalta Coating Systems – Celebrating 150 Years in the Coatings

Industry

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and

providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable

solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish

applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings

are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the

materials we coat to last longer. With 150 years of experience in the

coatings industry, the approximately 12,800 people of Axalta continue to

find ways to serve our 100,000+ customers in more than 130 countries

better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and

technology. For more information visit axaltacoatingsystems.com

and follow us @axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

