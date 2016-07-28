Axalta Opens its Doors to Serviam Girls Academy

Students Visit Axalta’s Coatings Technology Center for a STEM-Filled
Day
GLEN MILLS, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–You may know the sentimental song with the lyrics, “Once when I was a
little girl, I asked my mother, what will I be.” Axalta Coating Systems
(NYSE: AXTA) hopes to help some girls answer that question. Earlier this
week, Axalta invited the middle school students of Serviam Girls Academy
to visit its Coatings Technology Center in Wilmington, Delaware to spend
time with researchers who regularly use science, technology, engineering
and mathematics (STEM) to help develop and advance Axalta’s products.
The experience is part of Serviam’s exploration project during the
school’s summer program.
“Serviam Girls Academy strives to provide exceptional educational
opportunities for our students and is able to do so through its many and
varied partnerships in the community,” said Peggy Hines Serviam Girls
Academy President. “One exemplary partner, Axalta, continues to open
doors for our girls both through their support of the school, and now
with an immersion experience at their Coatings Technology Center. People
notice the paint on their cars, but they may not think about what goes
into developing it. Through Axalta’s invitation, Serviam students were
exposed to a whole new world of paint and coating systems and to the
numerous career possibilities in science, engineering and business. We
are grateful for Axalta and their ongoing support of Serviam.”
Although more women are entering STEM fields than ever before, Axalta
wants to continue to do its part to expose and enlighten future
generations. Students participated in hands-on experiments, learned from
Axalta scientists and got a true sense of what it is like to work in a
high-tech research environment.
“We were honored to host the Serviam Girls Academy and have these young
ladies spend time with us at our laboratory,” said Joanne Hardy, Axalta
Global Research and Development Director. “A diversified workforce and
the talent that comes with it is a vital component of a competitive
organization. STEM education plays a critical role to inspire young
students to embrace technology and to ultimately pursue careers in STEM
fields. Our researchers enjoyed encouraging these young minds and
demonstrating the technology and science of coatings.“
About Serviam Girls Academy
Serviam is a tuition-free, independent middle school serving low-income
girls in grades five through eight. Through innovative programming and
partnerships with area businesses, museums and programs, students learn
core subject material as well as teamwork, leadership and communication
skills. They learn to think creatively and critically and how to apply
their education to everyday life. At Serviam, girls learn to be women
leaders who take charge of their own lives and serve others.
About Axalta Coating Systems – Celebrating 150 Years in the Coatings
Industry
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and
providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable
solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish
applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings
are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the
materials we coat to last longer. With 150 years of experience in the
coatings industry, the approximately 12,800 people of Axalta continue to
find ways to serve our 100,000+ customers in more than 130 countries
better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and
technology. For more information visit axaltacoatingsystems.com
and follow us @axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.
