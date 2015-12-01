Baby Boomer owners fret more than ‘in-control’ Millennials, Chase for Business survey reveals

Survey for the Ages: Millennials more plugged into technology, social

media than GenX and Baby Boomers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Millennials are more likely to feel in control in running their small

businesses while GenX and Boomer business owners feel more challenges,

according to findings released today from Chase for Business.





Chase’s “Survey for the Ages” quizzed Baby Boomer (ages 51-69), GenX

(35-50) and Millennial (18-34) small business owners on topics from

technology and job satisfaction to digital payments, loyalty programs

and banking.

Here’s what they said:

Staying in control: Millennials are more likely to describe being a

small business owner as feeling in control (35%) compared to GenX

(24%) and Boomer (29%) owners.

describe being a small business owner as challenging compared to

Millennials (53%).

say managing debt and expenses is one of their biggest challenges

compared to 23% of Millennials.

business as a concern, compared to Boomers (53%).

Keeping up on payment technology, loyalty and social media:

Most small business owners (83%) feel the need to keep up with

technology to remain competitive, of those one-quarter (73%) feel

they’re doing so however Millennials (87%) are the largest in this

group to feel this way compared to only 66% of GenX and Boomers.

as Millennials (62%) and GenXers (64%).

advancements (83 %) – among them, Millennials place much more

importance on social media (60%) than GenXers (44%) and Boomers (46%)

“Small business owners of all ages know they need to keep up with

technology, but they also need the tools to make the transition as

simple and smooth as possible,” said Laura Miller, President of Ink from

Chase, the business credit card portfolio of Chase for Business.

Chase

for Business integrates business banking, business cards and payment

processing under a single brand. Chase serves 4 million American small

businesses and has more than 10,000 specially trained bankers working

with businesses across the country.

About the Survey

The survey was fielded by Braun Research from July 9 through July 14,

2015. The survey reached 900 small business owners (SBOs) nationally of

companies with one to 99 employees. The survey has a margin of error is

+/- 3.3 percent.

