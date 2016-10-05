Bacardi Named One of World’s Most Reputable Companies

Forbes-published Reputation Institute’s Global RepTrak® 100
examines the world’s most reputable companies on innovation, governance,
citizenship and more
HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bacardi–Bacardi Limited, the world’s largest privately held spirits company, has
once again been named among the most reputable companies in the world,
according to the annual Global RepTrak® 100 list compiled by the
Reputation Institute and published in Forbes. Ranked at #92, this
is the third year in a row family-owned Bacardi has made the annual
global ranking.
The Reputation Institute’s RepTrak model is the gold standard for
reputation measurement, providing a one-of-a-kind measurement of how the
public views companies. The Global RepTrak rankings measure the public’s
perception of 100 companies based on seven dimensions: products and
services, innovation, workplace, governance, citizenship, leadership and
performance.
“Making this global list for the third time in a row is extremely
satisfying as it validates our brands and employees are continuing to
connect with consumers in a positive way,” said Bacardi Limited CEO Mike
Dolan. “It’s even more rewarding that consumers across many diverse
markets regard Bacardi as an overall good corporate citizen as our
global score improved by approximately 1.5 points (66.8-68.3) from last
year.”
In putting together its annual list of the world’s most reputable
companies, Reputation Institute assigns each company a score – The
RepTrak Pulse – ascertained by taking into account the esteem, trust,
admiration and feelings the general public has for each company. A
company’s performance across seven categories of reputation explain the
rational drivers behind the emotional bond.
Representing the largest global reputation study, ratings are based on
online polls of more than 240,000 people and 61,000 consumer interviews
in 15 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France,
Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Spain, the UK and the
U.S.A.
“The Global RepTrak® 100 shows that to be a winner in the global market,
companies need to deliver on all seven dimensions of reputation,” said
Kasper Ulf Nielsen, executive partner at Reputation Institute.
“Companies with strong RepTrak Pulse scores in each dimension are more
likely to have their goods or services recommended by their consumers.”
The full list of The World’s Most Reputable Companies for 2016 can be
found at http://www.reputationinstitute.com/thought-leadership/global-reptrak-100.
About the Reputation Institute
Reputation Institute (RI) is the world’s leading consulting and advisory
firm for reputation. RI enables many of the world’s leading companies to
make more confident business decisions that build and protect reputation
capital, analyze risk and sustainability topics, and drive competitive
advantage. RI’s most prominent management tool is the RepTrak® model for
analyzing the reputations of companies and institutions — best known via
the Global RepTrak® 100, the world’s largest and most comprehensive
study of corporate reputations, as well as Country RepTrak® and City
RepTrak® studies that look at reputation across organizations within a
given geography. www.reputationinstitute.com
About Bacardi Limited
Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the
world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and
wines. The Bacardi brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and
labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR’S® Blended
Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling
wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and
emerging brands.
Founded more than 154 years ago in Santiago de Cuba on February 4, 1862,
family-owned Bacardi manufactures its brands at 29 facilities and sells
in more than 160 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group
of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. www.BacardiLimited.com
