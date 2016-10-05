Bacardi Named One of World’s Most Reputable Companies

Forbes-published Reputation Institute’s Global RepTrak® 100

examines the world’s most reputable companies on innovation, governance,

citizenship and more

HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bacardi–Bacardi Limited, the world’s largest privately held spirits company, has

once again been named among the most reputable companies in the world,

according to the annual Global RepTrak® 100 list compiled by the

Reputation Institute and published in Forbes. Ranked at #92, this

is the third year in a row family-owned Bacardi has made the annual

global ranking.





The Reputation Institute’s RepTrak model is the gold standard for

reputation measurement, providing a one-of-a-kind measurement of how the

public views companies. The Global RepTrak rankings measure the public’s

perception of 100 companies based on seven dimensions: products and

services, innovation, workplace, governance, citizenship, leadership and

performance.

“Making this global list for the third time in a row is extremely

satisfying as it validates our brands and employees are continuing to

connect with consumers in a positive way,” said Bacardi Limited CEO Mike

Dolan. “It’s even more rewarding that consumers across many diverse

markets regard Bacardi as an overall good corporate citizen as our

global score improved by approximately 1.5 points (66.8-68.3) from last

year.”

In putting together its annual list of the world’s most reputable

companies, Reputation Institute assigns each company a score – The

RepTrak Pulse – ascertained by taking into account the esteem, trust,

admiration and feelings the general public has for each company. A

company’s performance across seven categories of reputation explain the

rational drivers behind the emotional bond.

Representing the largest global reputation study, ratings are based on

online polls of more than 240,000 people and 61,000 consumer interviews

in 15 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France,

Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Spain, the UK and the

U.S.A.

“The Global RepTrak® 100 shows that to be a winner in the global market,

companies need to deliver on all seven dimensions of reputation,” said

Kasper Ulf Nielsen, executive partner at Reputation Institute.

“Companies with strong RepTrak Pulse scores in each dimension are more

likely to have their goods or services recommended by their consumers.”

The full list of The World’s Most Reputable Companies for 2016 can be

found at http://www.reputationinstitute.com/thought-leadership/global-reptrak-100.

