Bank of Innovation, Inc.: Distribution of “CandyAnimal” Begins! Walk to Progress in This New Casual Game and Health Care App

– Linked to Apple Watch for your smart game play –
TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, May 20th, Bank of Innovation Inc., (Head office: Shinjuku-ku,
Tokyo, CEO: Tomohiro Higuchi, referred to as BOI) has released Japanese
and English versions of “CandyAnimal”, a game and health care app for
the iOS that can be linked to Apple Watch (wearable wristwatch-type
computer from Apple Inc., released on April 24th, 2015).
From CEO:
“This service was developed in-house by volunteers, over a period of
less than half a year. This app is targeted mainly at young people, and
young women in particular. In addition, we are planning to hold
real-world events outside of the app, and I hope that it will make
working out fun and easy.”
About CandyAnimal
CandyAnimal is an app combining elements of casual idle games and health
care apps, where you progress the game by walking. According to the
number of steps you take, you accumulate coins which can be used in game
play. The game is easy to play – just tap and swipe, and the player’s
number of steps and calories burned are recorded in real time and
displayed by graph within the app. The design of the characters and the
game world have a friendly feel. The player takes the role of Candy
Master, and progresses the game by collecting lots of “Candy Animals”
which are the ingredients for making candies.
How to play
|1.
|Bring your iPhone with CandyAnimal downloaded from AppStore and walk
|2.
|
The app automatically counts your steps and, according to the number
of steps, you will receive coins which you can use to buy “Sugar” to
be used as bait.
|3.
|
Tap and swipe to crush and collect Candy Animals swarming around
Sugar, and they will be recorded in Animal Library.
|
* It is also compatible with the ReplayKit (a function added from
iOS9 that enables screen recording.)
Linking with Apple Watch
Users can count steps and place sugar using an Apple Watch, then
continue the game play on an iPhone.
App Overview
Title: CandyAnimal
Publisher:
Bank of Innovation, Inc.
Categories: Games / Health and Fitness
Operating
environment: iOS8, iPhone5s or up (iOS2 or up for Apple Watch)
Pricing:
Free
Distribution: AppStore
Release date: May 20th (Fri.)
Distribution:
155 countries
Supported languages: Japanese, English
Store
URL: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/candyanimal-motivational-game/id1081726669?l=en&ls=1&mt=8
Copyright
notice: © Bank of Innovation, Inc.
BOI continues to work on
creating games that delight all of users.
* Apple Watch is a trademark of Apple Inc.
