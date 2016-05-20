Bank of Innovation, Inc.: Distribution of “CandyAnimal” Begins! Walk to Progress in This New Casual Game and Health Care App

– Linked to Apple Watch for your smart game play –

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, May 20th, Bank of Innovation Inc., (Head office: Shinjuku-ku,

Tokyo, CEO: Tomohiro Higuchi, referred to as BOI) has released Japanese

and English versions of “CandyAnimal”, a game and health care app for

the iOS that can be linked to Apple Watch (wearable wristwatch-type

computer from Apple Inc., released on April 24th, 2015).

From CEO:

“This service was developed in-house by volunteers, over a period of

less than half a year. This app is targeted mainly at young people, and

young women in particular. In addition, we are planning to hold

real-world events outside of the app, and I hope that it will make

working out fun and easy.”

About CandyAnimal

CandyAnimal is an app combining elements of casual idle games and health

care apps, where you progress the game by walking. According to the

number of steps you take, you accumulate coins which can be used in game

play. The game is easy to play – just tap and swipe, and the player’s

number of steps and calories burned are recorded in real time and

displayed by graph within the app. The design of the characters and the

game world have a friendly feel. The player takes the role of Candy

Master, and progresses the game by collecting lots of “Candy Animals”

which are the ingredients for making candies.

How to play

1. Bring your iPhone with CandyAnimal downloaded from AppStore and walk 2. The app automatically counts your steps and, according to the number

of steps, you will receive coins which you can use to buy “Sugar” to

be used as bait. 3. Tap and swipe to crush and collect Candy Animals swarming around

Sugar, and they will be recorded in Animal Library. * It is also compatible with the ReplayKit (a function added from

iOS9 that enables screen recording.)

Linking with Apple Watch

Users can count steps and place sugar using an Apple Watch, then

continue the game play on an iPhone.

App Overview

Title: CandyAnimal

Publisher:

Bank of Innovation, Inc.

Categories: Games / Health and Fitness

Operating

environment: iOS8, iPhone5s or up (iOS2 or up for Apple Watch)

Pricing:

Free

Distribution: AppStore

Release date: May 20th (Fri.)

Distribution:

155 countries

Supported languages: Japanese, English

Store

URL: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/candyanimal-motivational-game/id1081726669?l=en&ls=1&mt=8

Copyright

notice: © Bank of Innovation, Inc.

BOI continues to work on

creating games that delight all of users.

* Apple Watch is a trademark of Apple Inc.

