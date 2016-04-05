Barnes & Noble Celebrates Pre-K-12 Teachers & Administrators During Spring Educator Appreciation Days, April 9-17

Special Events Include an Exclusive Preview of the New littleBits™
STEAM Student Set
Educators Can Enter to Win a Selection of Books from Publisher DK,
Totaling $4,000 in Value
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS), the nation’s largest retail
bookseller and a leading retailer of content, digital media and
educational products, will celebrate Spring Educator Appreciation Days,
April 9-17. Barnes & Noble stores nationwide and Barnes & Noble.com (www.BN.com)
will offer pre-K-12 public, private and homeschool educators and
administrators special discounts*, events, sweepstakes and giveaways
during this time. Barnes & Noble’s Educator Appreciation Days occur
several times during the year, recognizing educators and providing them
with an opportunity to explore the company’s vast selection of products,
learn about programs and events, as well as save with deeper discounts.
This April’s Educator Appreciation Days special discount offerings are:
25% off list price on most books, gifts, music, DVDs and toys & games
for classroom and personal purchase;
- 10% off all NOOK® by Samsung tablets**;
10% off all Café consumables purchases; and
- 10% off select tech tools
Plus, the first in a series of Maker activities at Barnes & Noble this
year kicks off during Educator Appreciation Days, with two key product
demonstrations that will inspire children in Kindergarten through Grade
8 to learn more about the foundational concepts of coding and
programming.
1.) The littleBits STEAM Student Set engages a student’s natural love of
play and curiosity through fun, invention-based learning using
electronic building blocks. Perfectly suited for the classroom, it comes
with a comprehensive Teacher’s Guide to make lesson planning engaging
and easy. Barnes & Noble is the exclusive brick and mortar retailer
carrying the product, and during Educator Appreciation Days educators
can get a sneak peek with a special advanced preview by visiting their
local store to learn more. The STEAM Student Set is age-graded 8+ and
will be available for preorder at Barnes & Noble during Educator
Appreciation Days and in Barnes & Noble stores for sale everyday
starting mid-May.
2.) Educators Wonder Workshop, the toy robotics start-up on a mission to
create a world for kids to bring their imagination to life through code,
will also join Educator Appreciation Days. Educators will experience a
product demonstration of Dash,
an award-winning, real programmable robot that teaches kids ages 6 and
up how to code.
“We know that the essential skills of creative thinking, collaboration
and invention begin in the classroom, and that is why we are so
committed to offering educators exclusive products along with
demonstrations that will help inspire creativity, spark curiosity and
encourage experimentation in their students. These in-store events kick
off a series of Maker experiences at our stores nationwide leading up to
our 2nd annual Mini Maker Faire in November,” said Kathleen Campisano,
Vice President of Toys & Games at Barnes & Noble.
Also during Educator Appreciation Days at Barnes & Noble, educators can
enter for a chance to win $4,000 worth of books from DK, the publisher
of award-winning and bestselling designed and illustrated children’s
books. There will be one winner nationwide, who will receive a number of
books selected by DK based on the subject matter and the grade taught by
the winner. Educators can visit any Barnes & Noble store and speak to a
knowledgeable bookseller to find out how to enter this incredible
sweepstakes.
DK will also be offering a limited quantity of special Coding Kits at
Barnes & Noble stores nationwide during Educator Appreciation Days,
including scratch cards, I’m a DK Coder stickers and a Coding
Is a Hoot! poster, available while supplies last. Educators should
check their local store for availability and to inquire about more
giveaways and classroom materials provided by various publishers.
“We’re really thrilled with our lineup of events, activities and special
offers during the Spring Educator Appreciation Days this year,” said
Sarah DiFrancesco, Vice President of Business Development at Barnes &
Noble. “No other retailer is as committed as Barnes & Noble to providing
teachers and educators with the resources they need for the classroom,
including one of the world’s largest selections of workbooks and study
aids, and access to cutting edge technology for the classroom. Our
booksellers nationwide are excited to welcome educators in store to show
them what’s new.”
Additional events for educators in stores across the country may focus
on a variety of topics, including local My Favorite Teacher award
ceremonies (www.BN.com/myfavoriteteacher),
educational toys and games for interactive learning, and new and
award-winning children’s books. Many stores will also host bookfairs and
events with local authors and featured speakers on trending topics in
education. Educators should contact their local store to find out what
activities will be taking place at http://stores.barnesandnoble.com/.
The special discounts offered during Educator Appreciation Days are
available to pre-K to grade 12 teachers and administrators enrolled in
the free Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card Program. To take
advantage of these offers, educators can apply for their Barnes & Noble
Educator Discount Card in their local stores. The application form is
available in stores, or educators can visit www.bn.com/educator
and click on Educator FAQs for more information.
* Exclusions can be found in the Educator Program Terms and Conditions
available at www.BN.com/Educator.
Educators must present a valid Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card to
receive the discounts. See any bookseller for details.
** The offer is not valid on NOOK GlowLight Plus™, NOOK Books®,
or other digital content and accessories for digital devices.
