Barnes & Noble Celebrates Pre-K-12 Teachers & Administrators During Spring Educator Appreciation Days, April 9-17

Special Events Include an Exclusive Preview of the New littleBits™

STEAM Student Set

Educators Can Enter to Win a Selection of Books from Publisher DK,

Totaling $4,000 in Value

April 9-17. Barnes & Noble stores nationwide and Barnes & Noble.com (www.BN.com)

will offer pre-K-12 public, private and homeschool educators and

administrators special discounts*, events, sweepstakes and giveaways

during this time. Barnes & Noble’s Educator Appreciation Days occur

several times during the year, recognizing educators and providing them

with an opportunity to explore the company’s vast selection of products,

learn about programs and events, as well as save with deeper discounts.

This April’s Educator Appreciation Days special discount offerings are:

25% off list price on most books, gifts, music, DVDs and toys & games

for classroom and personal purchase;

for classroom and personal purchase; 10% off all NOOK ® by Samsung tablets**;

by Samsung tablets**; 10% off all Café consumables purchases; and

10% off select tech tools

Plus, the first in a series of Maker activities at Barnes & Noble this

year kicks off during Educator Appreciation Days, with two key product

demonstrations that will inspire children in Kindergarten through Grade

8 to learn more about the foundational concepts of coding and

programming.

1.) The littleBits STEAM Student Set engages a student’s natural love of

play and curiosity through fun, invention-based learning using

electronic building blocks. Perfectly suited for the classroom, it comes

with a comprehensive Teacher’s Guide to make lesson planning engaging

and easy. Barnes & Noble is the exclusive brick and mortar retailer

carrying the product, and during Educator Appreciation Days educators

can get a sneak peek with a special advanced preview by visiting their

local store to learn more. The STEAM Student Set is age-graded 8+ and

will be available for preorder at Barnes & Noble during Educator

Appreciation Days and in Barnes & Noble stores for sale everyday

starting mid-May.

2.) Educators Wonder Workshop, the toy robotics start-up on a mission to

create a world for kids to bring their imagination to life through code,

will also join Educator Appreciation Days. Educators will experience a

product demonstration of Dash,

an award-winning, real programmable robot that teaches kids ages 6 and

up how to code.

“We know that the essential skills of creative thinking, collaboration

and invention begin in the classroom, and that is why we are so

committed to offering educators exclusive products along with

demonstrations that will help inspire creativity, spark curiosity and

encourage experimentation in their students. These in-store events kick

off a series of Maker experiences at our stores nationwide leading up to

our 2nd annual Mini Maker Faire in November,” said Kathleen Campisano,

Vice President of Toys & Games at Barnes & Noble.

Also during Educator Appreciation Days at Barnes & Noble, educators can

enter for a chance to win $4,000 worth of books from DK, the publisher

of award-winning and bestselling designed and illustrated children’s

books. There will be one winner nationwide, who will receive a number of

books selected by DK based on the subject matter and the grade taught by

the winner. Educators can visit any Barnes & Noble store and speak to a

knowledgeable bookseller to find out how to enter this incredible

sweepstakes.

DK will also be offering a limited quantity of special Coding Kits at

Barnes & Noble stores nationwide during Educator Appreciation Days,

including scratch cards, I’m a DK Coder stickers and a Coding

Is a Hoot! poster, available while supplies last. Educators should

check their local store for availability and to inquire about more

giveaways and classroom materials provided by various publishers.

“We’re really thrilled with our lineup of events, activities and special

offers during the Spring Educator Appreciation Days this year,” said

Sarah DiFrancesco, Vice President of Business Development at Barnes &

Noble. “No other retailer is as committed as Barnes & Noble to providing

teachers and educators with the resources they need for the classroom,

including one of the world’s largest selections of workbooks and study

aids, and access to cutting edge technology for the classroom. Our

booksellers nationwide are excited to welcome educators in store to show

them what’s new.”

Additional events for educators in stores across the country may focus

on a variety of topics, including local My Favorite Teacher award

ceremonies (www.BN.com/myfavoriteteacher),

educational toys and games for interactive learning, and new and

award-winning children’s books. Many stores will also host bookfairs and

events with local authors and featured speakers on trending topics in

education. Educators should contact their local store to find out what

activities will be taking place at http://stores.barnesandnoble.com/.

The special discounts offered during Educator Appreciation Days are

available to pre-K to grade 12 teachers and administrators enrolled in

the free Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card Program. To take

advantage of these offers, educators can apply for their Barnes & Noble

Educator Discount Card in their local stores. The application form is

available in stores, or educators can visit www.bn.com/educator

and click on Educator FAQs for more information.

* Exclusions can be found in the Educator Program Terms and Conditions

available at www.BN.com/Educator.

Educators must present a valid Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card to

receive the discounts. See any bookseller for details.

** The offer is not valid on NOOK GlowLight Plus™, NOOK Books®,

or other digital content and accessories for digital devices.

