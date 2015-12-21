Barrett-Jackson 45th Anniversary Auction Will Feature Exceptional Lineup of Ford Performance Vehicles

A trio of meticulously restored Mustang Boss 429s (Lot#1360,

Lot

#1400.2 and Lot

#1339.1) are expected to draw the attention of Ford enthusiasts

Lot #1400.2 and Lot #1339.1) are expected to draw the attention of Ford enthusiasts A surviving, matching-numbers original 1970 Boss 302 (Lot

#1290) will be among the bidders’ favorites

#1290) will be among the bidders’ favorites Two remarkable Ford GT supercars(Lot

#1400.1 and Lot#1370)

will cross the block at No Reserve

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barrett-Jackson,

The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions®, is set to

ignite the auction block with a host of Ford performance collectibles

during the nine-day 45th Anniversary Auction from Jan. 23-31, 2016, at

WestWorld of Scottsdale. Among these highly sought-after Ford

collectibles are desirable restored Boss 429 Fastbacks from 1969 and

1970, an original 1970 Boss 302 and two Ford GT supercars, all selling

at No Reserve.

“Ford has been an integral part of the Barrett-Jackson family for many

years,” said Craig

Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “That’s why we’re

excited to have our Scottsdale docket filled with rare Ford performance

vehicles. Besides being well-cared-for and maintained, each of these

powerhouses has some unique feature that makes it a truly remarkable

vehicle. I look forward to seeing the audience excitement amp up when

these Fords cross the block in January.”

Standing out amongst the trio of Boss 429s on the 45th Anniversary

docket is a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot

#1360). Painted in Royal Maroon, it was a single-owner car until

2014. The engine, which only has 19,500 miles, was removed from the body

and both were stored for 33 years. In 2014 the Boss 429 saw a ground-up

restoration. It includes the original engine and 4-speed manual

transmission, as well as a host of other matching-numbers parts.

Documentation includes a copy of the original title and Deluxe Marti

Report.

An ultra-rare Grabber Green 1970 Boss 429 (Lot

#1400.2) is only 43 of 500 custom-built models in this color. With

only 40,900 miles since new, this is a matching-numbers Mustang with its

Boss Semi-HEMI engine, 4-speed close-ratio transmission and “Drag Pack”

3.91 traction lock rear-end. It comes with a complete set of Ford

Factory paperwork, prior ownership history, restoration details, Marti

Report and Ford Motor Company Window Sticker.

The third 429, a Calypso Coral 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 (Lot

#1339.1), was restored in 2013 by noted aficionado Arild Thu and

features its original 429 engine and transmission. Documentation

includes the original Kar Kraft and Ford invoices, original sales

invoice and Marti Report.

“Each of these Fords represents a great example of American

craftsmanship and engineering,” said Steve

Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “It’s clear their owners really

had an eye for detail and were willing to put the time and effort into

making them truly remarkable. I’m excited to watch these cars pass to

the next set of owners and see their legacies preserved.”

A true survivor vehicle, this 1970 Boss 302 (Lot

#1290) is completely unmolested and in its original condition. It

still retains its original factory tires and much of the original paint.

As a one-owner vehicle, it is still titled in the original owner’s name

and has 44,000 original documented miles. It still retains its original

matching-numbers engine, transmission and rear, while the engine

compartment still retains all the factory markings. The interior is also

original and intact as it was when it left the factory. Documentation

included with the vehicle includes Build Sheets, Deluxe Marti Report,

Owner’s Registration and a Florida car title stating actual miles.

Also amongst the collectible Fords are two GTs selling at No Reserve.

One of 343 Heritage Edition Ford GT supercars produced, this 2006 Ford

GT (Lot#1370),

features the Heritage/Gulf livery and displays the Number 6 in honor of

the GT40 car that beat Ferrari to win the 1969 24 Hours of LeMans. With

only 5,718 miles, this rare supercar comes equipped with a supercharged

V8 engine, a manual 6-speed transmission, BBS lightweight forged

aluminum wheels and a McIntosh stereo. It also includes the original

documentation from Ford, including two original Window Stickers from the

Ford factory.

The second GT is a low-mileage 2005 red Ford GT (Lot

#1400.1) with the factory plastic still on the door sills. This

performance car features a 5.4-liter V8 motor cranking out 550

horsepower and 500 ft/lbs of torque. Accessories include the factory

manuals, charger and air compressor. Documentation includes clean CARFAX

and Autocheck reports.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona,

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions®,

is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

The company produces auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach,

Florida; at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, and Las Vegas, Nevada. With

broadcast partners, Velocity and Discovery Channel, Barrett-Jackson will

feature live television coverage in 2016, including broadcasts in over

100 countries internationally. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a

one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other

valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit http://www.barrett-jackson.com,

or call 480-421-6694.

