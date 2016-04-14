Beachwood Community Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) Hosts Garage Sale

Special Pre-Sale Hours – Early Opportunity to Shop

Come to the four-day Beachwood Community PTO Garage Sale beginning

Thursday, April 28. Proceeds support Beachwood PTO programs and events

for students in all grades. Get great deals on a huge variety of

clothes, household items, toys, electronics, sporting goods, books, and

more. There will be special pre-sale hours April 28, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00

a.m. for a fee of $5.00. Be first to view merchandise and shop.

Who: Beachwood Community PTO is the umbrella organization of

elementary, middle school and high school PTOs. Representing parents,

teachers and administrators, Community PTO’s mission is to support and

speak on behalf of the children in Beachwood schools and encourage

parent and public involvement. Through fundraising, Community PTO

provides student scholarships and teacher grants and funds many special

projects and programs

What: The Garage Sale is an enormous market of clothing,

electronics, household items, furniture, sports equipment, toys, books,

and more. There are products for children and adults of all ages.

When:

Thursday, April 28. Special pre-sale 8am – 10am. $5

admission.

Thursday, April 28, 10am – 4pm

Friday, April 29,

9am – 3pm

Saturday, April 30, 10am – 3pm

Sunday, May 1, 10am –

12:00pm

Where: 23550 Commerce Park, Beachwood, Ohio 44122.

Why: To support the elementary through high school age children

of Beachwood public schools.

Visit www.beachwoodschools.org/pto.aspx

Contacts

Beachwood Community Parent Teacher Organization

Julie Millstein,

216-406-0683

Jodi Zawatsky, 216-215-8838