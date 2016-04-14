Beachwood Community Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) Hosts Garage Sale

Special Pre-Sale Hours – Early Opportunity to Shop
–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Come to the four-day Beachwood Community PTO Garage Sale beginning
Thursday, April 28. Proceeds support Beachwood PTO programs and events
for students in all grades. Get great deals on a huge variety of
clothes, household items, toys, electronics, sporting goods, books, and
more. There will be special pre-sale hours April 28, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00
a.m. for a fee of $5.00. Be first to view merchandise and shop.
Who: Beachwood Community PTO is the umbrella organization of
elementary, middle school and high school PTOs. Representing parents,
teachers and administrators, Community PTO’s mission is to support and
speak on behalf of the children in Beachwood schools and encourage
parent and public involvement. Through fundraising, Community PTO
provides student scholarships and teacher grants and funds many special
projects and programs
What: The Garage Sale is an enormous market of clothing,
electronics, household items, furniture, sports equipment, toys, books,
and more. There are products for children and adults of all ages.
When:
Thursday, April 28. Special pre-sale 8am – 10am. $5
admission.
Thursday, April 28, 10am – 4pm
Friday, April 29,
9am – 3pm
Saturday, April 30, 10am – 3pm
Sunday, May 1, 10am –
12:00pm
Where: 23550 Commerce Park, Beachwood, Ohio 44122.
Why: To support the elementary through high school age children
of Beachwood public schools.
Visit www.beachwoodschools.org/pto.aspx
Contacts
Beachwood Community Parent Teacher Organization
Julie Millstein,
216-406-0683
Jodi Zawatsky, 216-215-8838