Beltone Legend Selected as Honoree in The 20th Annual Webby Awards

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Webbys–Beltone, a leader in hearing aids for the past 75 years, announced today

that Beltone Legend™ has been announced as a 2016 Webby Awards honoree

in the Mobile Connected Product and Wearables category. The Webby

Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and

Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international award honoring excellence

on the Internet. This award has been hailed as the “Internet’s highest

honor” by The New York Times.





“Honorees like Beltone are setting the standard for innovation and

creativity on the internet,” said David-Michel Davies, Executive

Director of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be

selected among the best from the nearly 13,000 entries we received this

year.”

Beltone Legend, the world’s first and most advanced full family of Made

for iPhone® hearing aids, is recognized for its revolutionary

connectivity to personal devices, such as iPhone, iPad®, iPod touch®,

allowing direct streaming of sounds to their hearing aids. The HearPlus™

app for iPhone, Apple Watch® and Android™ lets users discreetly control

their Beltone Legend hearing aids on the go. This connectivity, combined

with its revolutionary sound processing features, gives Beltone Legend

the ability to seamlessly integrate technology and lifestyle solutions

to address hearing loss.

“Beltone Legend represents the latest in what is possible in hearing

aids, taking personalized hearing to the next level,” said Corrine

Perritano, President of Beltone North America. “This award is a

testament to our commitment to delivering care by connecting wearers

with everything that matters in life around them.”

Beltone Legend can be found at more than 1,500 Beltone dispensers

throughout North America. To find a location near you, please visit: www.beltone.com.

About Beltone

Founded in 1940, Chicago-based Beltone is part of the GN Hearing Care

Group, utilizing advanced technology to produce hearing aid instruments

sold in the United States, Canada and over 50 countries worldwide. In

addition to providing outstanding service and support for its U.S.

hearing care network operating in over 1,500 offices in North America,

Beltone remains the most trusted brand for quality products and care

among its patients and adults aged 50 and older. Visit Beltone at www.beltone.com.

Beltone Legend is compatible with iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6

Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2,

iPad Air, iPad (4th generation), iPad mini 4, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 2,

iPad mini and iPod touch (5th generation) using iOS 7.X or later. Apple,

the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini, iPod touch, iPad Pro,

FaceTime and Live Listen are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the

U.S. and other countries.

About the Webby Awards:

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The

Webby Awards is the leading international award honoring excellence on

the Internet, including Websites, Advertising & Media, Online Film &

Video, Mobile Sites & Apps and Social. Established in 1996, The Webby

Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70

countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards is presented by the

International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and

Partners of The Webby Awards include: Xfinity, SeeSo, Google, Vitamin T,

YouTube, Adformatie, Advertising Age, Code and Theory, Cool Hunting,

Creativepool, Digiday, FITC, Internet Week New York, It’s Nice That,

Mashable, Mobile Marketing Association, Moleskine, Ninja Marketing,

Northside Festival, NUMA, Social Media Week, SoDA, Springwise, Taste

Talks, The Drum, The Guardian News Media, The Hollywood Reporter, Tube

Filter and VentureBeat. Find The Webby Awards Online at www.webbyawards.com.

Contacts

Beltone

Barbara VanSomeren, 847-832-3300

vansomerenb@beltone.com

or

John

Procter, 703-587-9967

jprocter@mcbeestrategic.com