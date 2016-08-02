Benjamin Moore Expands Baseball Colors Collection

Introducing the Official Paint Colors of the Chicago Cubs®, Kansas

City Royals® & New York Yankees®

MONTVALE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Benjamin Moore, North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings

brand, celebrates its sponsorship of the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City

Royals and New York Yankees with the launch of the Sports Colors

Collection, a series of paint colors featuring iconic hues

representative of each team. The collection is now available at select

Benjamin Moore retailers in the Chicago, Kansas City and New York Metro

areas year-round.

The Sports Colors Collection offers fans the opportunity to showcase

their team spirit at home using Benjamin Moore paint products. With a

license granted by Major League Baseball, seven colors have been added,

along with the existing Fenway Collection for the Boston Red Sox®, to

the Sports Colors Collection including: Cubbies™ Blue SC-60, Marquee

Red SC-61 and Wrigley Field™ Green SC-62 for the Chicago Cubs; Royals™

Gold SC-56 and Royals™ Blue SC-55 for the Kansas City Royals;

and Yankees™ Navy SC-51 and Yankees™ White SC-50 for the

New York Yankees.

“With baseball season in full swing, we are thrilled to introduce the

official paint colors of the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals and New

York Yankees for fans to honor the teams beyond game day,” said Jim

Ricci, Vice President, Marketing for Benjamin Moore. “Each of these

Clubs unite fans from all over, who can now proudly paint their loyalty

in bedrooms, fan caves and other areas of the home using premium

Benjamin Moore colors and products.”

The Sports Colors Collection is available in a variety of Benjamin Moore

interior and exterior paints including Regal® Select, which is ideal for

living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms and hallways. Suggested retail

prices for all colors in the collection are $24.99 per quart and $54.99

per gallon and may vary based on the product.

To learn more about The Sports Colors Collection and to find your local

retailer visit, BenjaminMoore.com.

About Benjamin Moore

Founded in 1883, Benjamin

Moore is North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand. A

leading manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial

coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation

and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand’s

flagship paint lines including Aura®,

Regal®

Select, ben®

as well as the most environmentally friendly premium paint in the

marketplace today, Natura®.

Benjamin Moore is renowned for its expansive color portfolio, offering

consumers and designers more than 3,500 colors. Benjamin Moore paints

are available exclusively from its more than 5,000 locally owned and

operated paint

and decorating retailers.

