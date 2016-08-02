Benjamin Moore Expands Baseball Colors Collection

Introducing the Official Paint Colors of the Chicago Cubs®, Kansas
City Royals® & New York Yankees®
MONTVALE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Benjamin Moore, North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings
brand, celebrates its sponsorship of the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City
Royals and New York Yankees with the launch of the Sports Colors
Collection, a series of paint colors featuring iconic hues
representative of each team. The collection is now available at select
Benjamin Moore retailers in the Chicago, Kansas City and New York Metro
areas year-round.
The Sports Colors Collection offers fans the opportunity to showcase
their team spirit at home using Benjamin Moore paint products. With a
license granted by Major League Baseball, seven colors have been added,
along with the existing Fenway Collection for the Boston Red Sox®, to
the Sports Colors Collection including: Cubbies™ Blue SC-60, Marquee
Red SC-61 and Wrigley Field™ Green SC-62 for the Chicago Cubs; Royals™
Gold SC-56 and Royals™ Blue SC-55 for the Kansas City Royals;
and Yankees™ Navy SC-51 and Yankees™ White SC-50 for the
New York Yankees.
“With baseball season in full swing, we are thrilled to introduce the
official paint colors of the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals and New
York Yankees for fans to honor the teams beyond game day,” said Jim
Ricci, Vice President, Marketing for Benjamin Moore. “Each of these
Clubs unite fans from all over, who can now proudly paint their loyalty
in bedrooms, fan caves and other areas of the home using premium
Benjamin Moore colors and products.”
The Sports Colors Collection is available in a variety of Benjamin Moore
interior and exterior paints including Regal® Select, which is ideal for
living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms and hallways. Suggested retail
prices for all colors in the collection are $24.99 per quart and $54.99
per gallon and may vary based on the product.
To learn more about The Sports Colors Collection and to find your local
retailer visit, BenjaminMoore.com.
About Benjamin Moore
Founded in 1883, Benjamin
Moore is North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand. A
leading manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial
coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation
and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand’s
flagship paint lines including Aura®,
Regal®
Select, ben®
as well as the most environmentally friendly premium paint in the
marketplace today, Natura®.
Benjamin Moore is renowned for its expansive color portfolio, offering
consumers and designers more than 3,500 colors. Benjamin Moore paints
are available exclusively from its more than 5,000 locally owned and
operated paint
and decorating retailers.
Contacts
Benjamin Moore
Kelly Sinatra
pressrequests@benjaminmoore.com