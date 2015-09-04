BGE Ups Rebate for Energy Efficient Water Heaters to $550 for a Limited Time

Customers who combine rebate with Labor Day sales and reduced energy

use can save big

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Over the Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4–Sept. 7, retailers traditionally

offer some of the best appliance sales of the year to help make room new

merchandise in the fall. BGE wants to make those holiday sales even more

attractive for customers considering a water heater purchase by

increasing the rebate we offer for select ENERGY STAR® certified hybrid

heat pump water heaters to $550. The BGE

Smart Energy Savers Program $550 rebate is

available for the month of September through October 20, 2015.

Not only can customers combine lower sale prices with the $550 rebate,

they then have an opportunity to save additional money because hybrid

heat pump water heaters are so efficient. According to ENERGY STAR, an

energy-efficient hybrid heat pump water heater can help significantly

reduce energy costs, saving the average household nearly $300 per year

on electric bills compared to a standard electric water heater. Water

heating is a home’s second largest energy expenditure after air heating

and cooling.

Customers not currently shopping for water heaters can still take

advantage of BGE

Smart Energy Savers Program rebates for other appliances,

including:

$100–$150 rebates on select ENERGY STAR certified refrigerators

$75–$100 rebates on select ENERGY STAR certified clothes washers

$50 rebates on select ENERGY STAR certified clothes dryers

$150–$400 rebates on select ENERGY STAR certified pool pumps

After October 20, the rebate on select ENERGY STAR certified hybrid heat

pump water heaters returns to $500.

More information on rebates and other energy-saving programs is

available at BGESmartEnergy.com.

The BGE Smart Energy Savers Program helps contain the cost of energy and

improve reliability. The programs also help to reduce peak demand and

slow the growth in energy consumption to lessen the need for more power

plants. BGE offers energy-saving solutions for homeowners, renters,

large and small business customers, nonprofits and institutional

customers. These programs support the EmPOWER Maryland Energy Efficiency

Act.

BGE,

headquartered in Baltimore, is Maryland’s largest natural gas and

electric utility, delivering power to more than 1.25 million electric

customers and more than 650,000 natural gas customers in central

Maryland. The company’s approximately 3,200 employees are committed to

the safe and reliable delivery of natural gas and electricity, as well

as enhanced energy management, conservation, environmental stewardship

and community assistance. BGE is a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation

(NYSE: EXC), the nation’s leading competitive energy provider, with 2014

